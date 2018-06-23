Sexy Celebrity-Owned Lingerie Lines to Shop This Season

Whether you have a significant other or not, lingerie is a great way to show your body some love. It doesn’t have to be a full bustier with a garter belt situation, but something just a touch fancier has the ability to transform how you feel.
And there’s no better way to give yourself (and others) TLC than by wearing lingerie designed by a star. Once you slip into something with the name Rihanna or Ashley Graham attached to it, you’ll automatically start feeling like the A-listers themselves. Click through for eight top-notch celebrity lingerie lines, and find out which starlet speaks to your saucy side.
Rihanna: Savage X Fenty
Rihanna blessed everyone when she took a break from Fenty Beauty and delivered Savage x Fenty Lingerie in May 2018. The line is dedicated to fitting a diverse range of shapes and sizes for women (32A to 44DDD for bras and XS to 3X in undies, plus an "other" option for both). It's time to look like a bad gal.
Photo:
Instagram/@savagexfenty
Blue Lace Teddy
Photo:
Savagex
Floral and Mesh Bra
Photo:
Savagex
Joan Smalls & Smart & Sexy
The collaboration with model Smalls and Smart & Sexy is hot off the press after launching in June 2018. The intimates collection is reasonably priced with bras around $14 and underwear at $6. Plus, there are a few sultry pieces in there for when you're feeling hot, and bathing suits for when you need to cool off.
Photo:
Instagram/@joansmalls
White Lacy Teddy
Photo:
Smart and Sexy
Violet Lace Thong
Photo:
Smart and Sexy
Ashley Graham & Addition Elle
Since 2015, Graham has worked with Addition Elle to provide plus-size lingerie for women, but in 2018, she released her latest bridal collection with the brand. The sizes run from X to 4X to ensure every bride looks banging on her wedding day.
Photo:
Instagram/@additionelle
Little Pink Babydoll
Photo:
Addition Elle
Pinstripe Bra
Photo:
Addition Elle
Heidi Klum Intimates
Supermodel Klum launched her brand in 2015 to present luxe lingerie to the modern woman. The pieces are flirty, sophisticated, and utilitarian for the best experience.
Photo:
Instagram/@heidiklumintimates
Blush and Lace Bra
Photo:
Heidi Klum Intimates
Black Mesh Bodysuit
Photo:
Heidi Klum Intimates
Megan Fox & Frederick's of Hollywood
The actress started her collaboration with Frederick's of Hollywood in 2016 and now has her own signature line. The line has made its way into Forever21 stores, so you can shop Fox's pieces much easier.
Photo:
Instagram/@fredericks_hollywood
Deep-V Teddy
Photo:
Frederick's of Hollywood
Mesh and Lace Gown
Photo:
Frederick's of Hollywood
Dita Von Teese: Dita Von Teese Lingerie
Von Teese has loved lingerie since she was 16, which is why it makes sense that she made an eponymous line in 2012. Now, six years later, the line is still going strong with sexy straps and lace. It also is now found at Bloomingdale's for easy access.
Photo:
Instagram/@ditavonteeselingerie
Strappy Blue Bra
Photo:
Bloomingdale's
Lace Bustier
Photo:
Bloomingdale's
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Rosie for Autograph
Looks like 2012 was the time to make a line because that's when model Huntington-Whiteley teamed up with Marks and Spencer. The collection has a beautiful array of silk pieces along with easygoing camisoles and shorts.
Photo:
Instagram/@rosieforautograph
Silk and Lace Bra
Photo:
Mark and Spencer
Silky Camisole
Photo:
Mark and Spencer
Elle Macpherson: Elle Macpherson Body
Models know their lingerie, and longtime supermodel Macpherson knows bodies. In 2016, she started a line to focus on undergarments that look good not only on their own, but under clothing too.
Photo:
Instagram/@ellemacphersonbody
Mesh and Floral Bodysuit
Photo:
Elle Macpherson Body
Blaze Chemise
Photo:
Elle Macpherson Body