8 Celebrity Kids Who Look Exactly Like Their Famous Dads

Celebrity mom-daughter doppelgängers have been a thing for a long time. But what about dads? Yes, Reese Witherspoon and Ava Philippe could look like twins, but they’re not the only look-alikes in the Witherspoon-Phillippe family. In fact, there are more than a few celebrity kids who could be straight-up doppelgängers for their famous fathers.

In honor of Father’s Day, we’re rounding up the most uncanny celebrity father-and-child look-alikes. From the toddler daughters who look exactly like their dads to the teenage sons sure to grow up looking like their famous pops, these A-list family members will definitely make you do a double take. Prepare to be shook ahead.