8 Celebrity Kids Who Look Exactly Like Their Famous Dads

Celebrity mom-daughter doppelgängers have been a thing for a long time. But what about dads? Yes, Reese Witherspoon and Ava Philippe could look like twins, but they’re not the only look-alikes in the Witherspoon-Phillippe family. In fact, there are more than a few celebrity kids who could be straight-up doppelgängers for their famous fathers.
In honor of Father’s Day, we’re rounding up the most uncanny celebrity father-and-child look-alikes. From the toddler daughters who look exactly like their dads to the teenage sons sure to grow up looking like their famous pops, these A-list family members will definitely make you do a double take. Prepare to be shook ahead.
John Legend & Luna Stephens
Due to Legend's signature baby-like features, the singer's wife, Chrissy Teigen, immediately saw the resemblance between him and their 2-year-old daughter, Luna Stephens, in one of Legend's old family photo. Though they look different today, you can definitely see the similarities between Luna and Legend's well-agreed-upon baby face. (We mean, look at those cheeks!)
John Legend & Luna Stephens
John Legend & Luna Stephens
David Beckham & Cruz Beckham
You could argue that each of David Beckham's sons is his look-alike, but for us, Cruz, his youngest son, is the most uncanny. Though Cruz doesn't have David's signature scruff or rugged handsomeness yet, the 13-year-old does look a lot like his father. David gave us further proof when he posted a throwback of him as a teen. The picture features him with spikey hair and boyish grin looking a lot like his youngest son.
David Beckham & Cruz Beckham
David Beckham & Cruz Beckham
Kanye West & Saint West
Since their births, Kanye West's kids have looked more like Kanye than their mom Kim Kardashian. But 2-year-old Saint has been receiving the most chatter as Kanye's look-alike. Perhaps it's his wide smiles or pinchable cheeks, but there's something about Saint that makes him look like an uncanny Kanye mini-me.
Jay-Z & Blue Ivy
In terms of look-alike potential, Blue Ivy could go either way. Though her diva personality leans more toward Beyoncé, we think her physical appearance takes more after her father. (Just look at this adorable photo of them with the same expression!) From their striking brows to their identical noses, Blue Ivy is a dead-ringer for Jay-Z—no question.
Jay-Z & Blue Ivy
Photo:
Getty Images
Jay-Z & Blue Ivy
Photo:
Getty Images
Clint Eastwood & Scott Eastwood
Since he started his own acting career, Scott Eastwood has been called "Clint Eastwood 2.0." Perhaps it's their rugged, all-American looks or tendency to take photos without their shirts on, but the son-and-pop pair bears undeniable similarities. Even though Clint is 50 years older than his son, we can still see an identical twinkle in their eyes.
Clint Eastwood & Scott Eastwood
Clint Eastwood & Scott Eastwood
Mark Consuelos & Michael Consuelos
Mark Consuelos shocked fans in 2016 when he posted this Instagram of him and his now-21-year-old look-alike son, Michael. Judging from the picture, Michael is all Mark. (Though we can see a little of his mom, Kelly Ripa, too.) From their chiseled good looks to their swoopy black hair, there's no denying that these guys share more than a few of the same genes.
Mark Consuelos & Michael Consuelos
Mark Consuelos & Michael Consuelos
Ryan Phillippe & Deacon Phillippe
Move aside, Ava and Reese. The new celebrity look-alikes in the Witherspoon-Phillippe family are Ryan and Deacon Phillippe. Fans first caught a glimpse of Deacon's look-alike potential in this 2015 Instagram of him and his movie-star dad giving the camera a serious-looking smolder. Their similarities were only confirmed when Ryan Instagrammed an old headshot of his, which looked almost identical to how Deacon looks like now.
Ryan Phillippe & Deacon Phillippe
Ryan Phillippe & Deacon Phillippe
Brad Pitt & Shiloh Pitt
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have six kids, but Shiloh Pitt, one of the couple's youngest, is stirring the most attention for how much she looks like her famous dad. Looking back at old pictures of the A-list actor, it's hard to not see the similarity. From their pilowy lips to their baby-blue eyes to their feathery blonde hair, Shiloh is definitely a mini-me of her famous father.
Photo:
Getty Images / *NOTE Shiloh uses "them" pronouns
Brad Pitt & Shiloh Pitt
Photo:
Getty Images
Brad Pitt & Shiloh Pitt
Photo:
Getty Images