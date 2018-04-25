8 Hilarious Times Celebrity Kids Trolled Their Famous Moms

Scroll To See More Images

With the number of mommy-shamers there are on the internet these days, celebrity moms have a hard time. But perhaps the people who give famous moms the most grief aren’t anonymous mean-spirited trolls on the internet, but children in their own homes. Yes—we’re talking about celebrity kids such as Kaia Gerber and Romeo Beckham who can’t stop using their millions of social media followers and internet influence to embarrass their parents, namely their poor moms.

Ahead, we’re looking at the funniest times celebrity kids have trolled their famous moms. From Cindy Crawford and her sexy photo shoot with a male model to Victoria Beckham in her carrot-like outfit, these celebrity moms are just asking to be trolled, and their kids have stepped up to the plate to fulfill that duty. And though these celebrity kids have gotten their moms good, we know without a doubt that these mamas can troll them back 10 times better—just wait and see. In the meantime, check out how these famous kids have trolled their celebrity mamas.

When Victoria Beckham’s Son Compared Her Outfit to a Carrot

Victoria Beckham is known for her envy-worthy fashion, but to her 15-year-old son, Romeo Beckham, at least one of her outfits looks like a vegetable. In 2017, Romeo trolled his famous mom by comparing her green-and-orange outfit to a carrot—specifically, the carrot pen a rabbit police officer holds in “Zootopia.” “Hilarious!!!😂” he captioned a side-by-side Instagram of Victoria’s outfit and a carrot.

When Kaia Gerber Made Cindy Crawford’s Sexy Photo Shoot with a Male Model Hella Awkward

Cindy Crawford is a world-renowned supermodel, who has decades of experience posing with some of the hottest male models in history under her belt. But for her 16-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, seeing her mom pose with a random man in his underwear is never comfortable. In February, Kaia trolled her mom by asking “where’s dad” on a photo from a sexy shoot of Cindy posing with a near-naked male model near her crotch. The supermodel took it in stride, though, and admitted her defeat to Kaia’s trolling. “Trolled,” she tweeted alongside pictures of Gerber’s comments.

When Busy Philipps’s Daughter Dressed Up Like Her for Halloween

Imitation is the greatest form of flattery—and trolling. For Halloween 2017, Busy Philipps’s 9-year-old daughter, Byrdie Silverstein, dressed up like her mom, and she nailed the costume. To troll her mom’s style and habits, Byrdie completed her costume with a “CHILL PILLS” phone case, a beaker filled with coffee, and a look that only the Queen of Instagram Stories could give to her iPhone. “I AM DEAD,” Busy congratulated her daughter on her costume.

When Khloé Kardashian Called Out Kris Jenner for Making Money Off Her Daughters’ Naked Photo Shoots

If you’ve watched “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” you know that Khloé Kardashian gives her mom, Kris Jenner, the hardest time. Perhaps one of the most memorable moments of trolling was when Khloé called out her mom for wanting to make money off her daughter’s naked photo shoots. In an episode of “KUWTK,” Kris suggests that Kim poses for Playboy. Khlo calls the suggestion “sick,” exposing Kris for wanting to make “10 percent” of Kim’s naked paycheck.

When Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Called Her Mom’s Pregnant Body ‘Yucky’

Children are blunt, and Chrissy Teigen learned that firsthand when her 2-year-old daughter, Luna Stephens, called her pregnant body “yucky.” In an interview with People, Chrissy revealed that Luna often becomes brutally honest and says “hurtful” things when the two take a bath together. The most recent insult? That her mom’s pregnant body is “yucky.” “We take baths together every night and she says a lot of … she can say some hurtful things in the bathtub sometimes,” Chrissy said. “Yesterday, she pointed at me and she’s like, ‘Mama yucky.’ I’m like, ‘I know. Mama feels kinda yucky.’ They’re honest, though, these kids.” We appreciate the honesty, Luna. But don’t body-shame.

When North West Wasn’t Pleased with Kim Kardashian’s Singing

Kim Kardashian‘s husband Kanye West might be a mega-famous rapper, but that doesn’t mean that Kim has the same musical chops. In a car ride in 2016, Kim’s 4-year-old daughter North West let her mom know that she wasn’t pleased with her singing by giving her a stank face when the family sang on a road trip, as seen in a 2016 Snapchat video. The video featured Kim singing a lyric from Kanye’s song “Famous.” When she fails to hit a high note, Kim turns the camera to North, who is sitting in the backseat and gives her a death glare for hurting her ears. What can you say? Kids are honest.

When Blue Ivy Plugged Her Nose at Beyoncé’s Food

In 2017, Beyoncé, her 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, and a few other members of the Carter-Knowles family traveled to Houston to help and serve food to Hurricane Harvey victims. Though we’re sure Blue Ivy felt good in her heart for the charitable act, she wasn’t too shy to show her distaste for the food that her mom was serving up. In a video, Blue Ivy can be seen plugging her nose as Bey serves a tray of Southern food to a line of people. Though we’re sure that Bey wasn’t the one who made the food, that didn’t stop Blue from giving her sass for putting it near her face.

When Hilary Duff’s Son Tricked Her into Eating a Sour Kumquat

Hilary Duff’s 6-year-old son, Luca Cruz Comrie, is starting pulling April Fool’s Day pranks young. For this year’s holiday, Luca tricked his mom into eating a sour kumquat. In a video posted to Hilary’s Instagram story, the two can be seen putting kumquats in their mouths as a joint dare. Hilary can be seen wincing and puckering from the sourness, while Luca looks calm and collected. Hilary later reveals that Luca didn’t bite into the fruit like his mom did and spit it out whole, preventing him from tasting it. His mom, on the other hand, fell for the sour trick.