Celebrity Instagram Aesthetics We Can All Take Inspiration From

Scroll To See More Images

Many celebrities post outstanding Instagrams of their stunning vacations, outfits and beauty looks, but they don’t always follow the same theme. Some stars, such as Kim Kardashian and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, are passionate about coordinating their ’Grams to fit a central theme, pattern or aesthetic that makes their feeds look cohesive. Whether it’s for branding purposes or for pure eye-candy pleasure, here are 10 celebrities who have the best Insta-feed themes you might not have realized but should definitely take note of.

Kim Kardashian

The hailed “Selfie Queen” coordinates her themes with her fashion for that week or her next KKW Beauty launch. Regardless, her feed seamlessly ties in colors from the outfits she wears, cars she drives or products she promotes. Kim transitioned her electric-neon theme—highlighting her neon-green hair and her matching Lamborghini from this summer—to a pink cherry-blossom theme as soon as her KKW Beauty Classic Blossom collection launched.

Khloé Kardashian

After giving birth to her daughter, True, Khloé coordinated a dreamy-pink filter with her feed that adds a rainbow effect to most of her photos. Her neon bike shorts and hot-pink coords are super saturated in her posts, but all come together with a few sunsets and flower bouquets here and there. Of course, her daughter seems to match her feed almost every time.

Vanessa Hudgens

Once October hit, Hudgens took her feed super seriously, posting almost nothing but all-black-and-white photos. As the host of Hocus Pocus’s 25th anniversary special this year, Hudgens posted various selfies, promos and videos in black-and-white to stick with her colorless theme. Regardless of the lack of color, Hudgens’s dedication to Halloween has been noted.

Ariana Grande

Ariana’s Insta-feed is a curation of behind-the-scenes selfies and candids that are mainly colorless, aside from the occasional dusty periwinkle posts that tie in with her theme. Here, Grande’s theme was accentuated with purple lighting and writing while promoting her latest album, Sweetener. Many of the singer’s posts are also blurry, giving a vintage Polaroid effect we love.

Shay Mitchell

Mitchell is almost always on the go and her feed highlights her travels extremely well. She uses autumnal tones to go with the fall season and has created a feed that looks like a travel magazine. Not only does she show off her beautiful designer outfits but she also takes to her ’Gram to flaunt the lavish hotel rooms and food she experiences along the way. Cranberry and beige are the top two colors Mitchell has tied into her recent posts.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Huntington-Whiteley doesn’t necessarily have a go-to filter or color but she does use a pattern of “threes” while posting. The former Victoria’s Secret angel posts three photos at a time, whether it’s selfies or candids, and we’re not mad at it. Her posts extend her one look per event into a three-page spread. The model is not the only star that does this, and though it can seem repetitive scrolling through so many similar posts, it comes together when browsing her feed.

Jaden Smith

Like Hungtinton-Whiteley, Smith also follows the pattern of threes but does so from a promotional standpoint. His theme creates a message or bigger image—almost like a puzzle. Scrolling through each single picture won’t really make as much sense until you go to his homepage and see the artwork as a whole.

Lady Gaga

The trilogy of Instagrams must be a favorite for celebrities, because Lady Gaga also uses this theme to promote her work, including her latest movie, A Star Is Born. She also featured her latest spread in Elle’s November issue using the same rule.

Candice Swanepoel

Swanepoel’s theme was all things green while she was pregnant. The Victoria’s Secret Angel posted a series of vacation shots alongside pictures of the beach and her family. The posts worked well with her usual green trend. The model is also known to accentuate her organic-like theme with a few grainy pictures here and there.

Maddie Ziegler

The Dance Moms star uses something we haven’t seen before to coordinate her posts: light. And it’s not just any regular light either. The dancer uses refracted light or shadows to highlight her face or eyes. Though she’s only started doing this for a few posts, it’s definitely becoming a pattern on her page. Aside from lighting, Ziegler also follows a beige theme.