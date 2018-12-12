11 Celebrity Holiday Cocktail Recipes to Try This Year

Holiday season is upon us, which means more holiday parties than we can attend. And as much as we love the food, decorations and fashion of New Year’s and Christmas get-togethers, let’s be honest, what we’re really in for is the booze. Whether it’s a fancy martini, a warm spiked drink or a good ol’-fashioned cocktail, the holidays aren’t the holidays if there aren’t some delicious sips being served.
And while it’s a lot easier to attend someone else’s gathering than host your own, if you do find yourself on the other side of the RSVP, we’ve collected 11 scrumptious holiday cocktail recipes from celebrities to try this year. If there’s anyone who knows how to host a party, it’s celebrities, like Kourtney Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Padma Lakshmi and more. Even Meghan Markle was known to throw a holiday soirée. (Pre-marriage to Prince Harry, of course.)
So before you start stressing over which holiday cocktails to make this season, take a look at these celebrities’ recipes, from Kourtney Kardashian’s pomegranate- and rosemary-infused champagne drink to Meghan Markle’s cozy almond and cinnamon beverage. Your holiday party might not be as star-studded or over-the-top as these Hollywood veterans’, but at least it will have equally as impressive drinks. Whether your guests are in the mood for tequila or champagne, warm or iced, check out these celebrity-approved holiday cocktail recipes to keep them drunk and satisfied.
Kourtney Kardashian's Pomegranate Champagne Punch
The Kardashians are experts are throwing parties. (Have you seen their annual Christmas extravaganza?) So we're sure that Kourtney's pomegranate-infused cocktail is a hit. The drink includes bubbly champagne and tart cranberry juice with a splash of Grand Marnier for an added kick.
Pomegranate Champagne Punch Recipe
Meghan Markle's Cozy Cocktail
Markle might not be making the cocktails at her holiday parties at Kensington Palace, but back in the day (before Prince Harry) the former actress ran the lifestyle site the Tig, where she provided fans with tons of helpful recipes. One recipe in particular was her cozy holiday cocktail, which included warm almond milk, vanilla and a splash of bourbon for a by-the-fireplace feel.
Cozy Cocktail Recipe
Jamie Chung's the Moët 75
Served at the 2017 Golden Globes, Chung's the Moët 75 is the perfect bubbly-but-sweet drink for your New Year's parties. The pretty orange beverage includes champagne, tequila, honey and fresh blood-orange juice.
The Moët 75 Recipe
Christie Brinkley's Bellissima Blizzard
As the owner of her own prosecco company, Bellissima, Brinkley knows her stuff when it comes to cocktails. One of her favorite holiday drinks, incorporating, of course, prosecco, is her Bellissima Blizzard, a refreshing tequila-and-wine drink with lime juice and fresh cranberries.
Bellissima Blizzard Recipe
Molly Sims's Mulled Wine
Sims's mulled wine might look like a lot of ingredients but recipe is quite simple. The model told SheKnows that she simmers wine with spices like cardamom, nutmeg, cloves and star anise for a fragrant holiday drink that will smell as good as it tastes.
Mulled Wine Recipe
Christina Hendricks's Spiced Pumpkin Cocktail
If there's one food that screams "holiday season," it's pumpkin, which is why Hendricks uses the ingredient for her holiday cocktail. The festive drink includes tequila, pumpkin spice liquor, orange juice and muddled lemon and oranges for a citrusy-and-sweet beverage.
Spiced Pumpkin Cocktail
