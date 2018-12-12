StyleCaster
11 Celebrity Holiday Cocktail Recipes to Try This Year

11 Celebrity Holiday Cocktail Recipes to Try This Year

Holiday season is upon us, which means more holiday parties than we can attend. And as much as we love the food, decorations and fashion of New Year’s and Christmas get-togethers, let’s be honest, what we’re really in for is the booze. Whether it’s a fancy martini, a warm spiked drink or a good ol’-fashioned cocktail, the holidays aren’t the holidays if there aren’t some delicious sips being served.

And while it’s a lot easier to attend someone else’s gathering than host your own, if you do find yourself on the other side of the RSVP, we’ve collected 11 scrumptious holiday cocktail recipes from celebrities to try this year. If there’s anyone who knows how to host a party, it’s celebrities, like Kourtney Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Padma Lakshmi and more. Even Meghan Markle was known to throw a holiday soirée. (Pre-marriage to Prince Harry, of course.)

So before you start stressing over which holiday cocktails to make this season, take a look at these celebrities’ recipes, from Kourtney Kardashian’s pomegranate- and rosemary-infused champagne drink to Meghan Markle’s cozy almond and cinnamon beverage. Your holiday party might not be as star-studded or over-the-top as these Hollywood veterans’, but at least it will have equally as impressive drinks. Whether your guests are in the mood for tequila or champagne, warm or iced, check out these celebrity-approved holiday cocktail recipes to keep them drunk and satisfied.

Lauren Conrad's Sparkling Pear Rosemary Cocktail

Conrad is the queen of DIY, so it comes as no surprise that she has a tutorial on Christmas tree swizzle sticks, which are the perfect pair for this refreshing holiday cocktail. The drink mixes pear juice, champagne and rosemary for a light, easy-to-drink sip.

Sparkling Pear Rosemary Cocktail Recipe

Photo: Lauren Conrad.
Kourtney Kardashian's Pomegranate Champagne Punch

The Kardashians are experts are throwing parties. (Have you seen their annual Christmas extravaganza?) So we're sure that Kourtney's pomegranate-infused cocktail is a hit. The drink includes bubbly champagne and tart cranberry juice with a splash of Grand Marnier for an added kick.

Pomegranate Champagne Punch Recipe

Photo: Ivan Solis for Kourtney Kardashian.
Gwyneth Paltrow's the Everyman's Sidecar

As the founder of Goop, Paltrow's list of New Year's cocktails is never-ending. One of her easiest to make is her Everyman's Sidecar, which involves four ingredients for a strong Prohibition-era beverage: cognac, Cointreau, lemon and lime.

The Everyman's Sidecar Recipe 

Photo: Goop.
Meghan Markle's Cozy Cocktail

Markle might not be making the cocktails at her holiday parties at Kensington Palace, but back in the day (before Prince Harry) the former actress ran the lifestyle site the Tig, where she provided fans with tons of helpful recipes. One recipe in particular was her cozy holiday cocktail, which included warm almond milk, vanilla and a splash of bourbon for a by-the-fireplace feel.

Cozy Cocktail Recipe

Photo: The Tig.
Padma Lakshmi's Ginger Turmeric Margarita

Margaritas might scream summer, but in Lakshmi's house, the drink is the perfect holiday cocktail. The drink includes a generous pour of tequila, along with a ginger-turmeric simple syrup (don't worry, Lakshmi will show you how to make that too) for a delicious and different cocktail that will impress guests.

Ginger Turmeric Margarita Recipe

Photo: Patrón
Olivia Culpo's Cider Sparkler

As an Instagram influencer, Culpo has a ton of cocktail recipes in her belt. One she makes for holidays is her cider sparkler, which features fresh cranberries, rosemary, lime juice, rosemary-cranberry syrup (homemade, of course) and obviously, a healthy serving of cider.

Cider Sparkler Recipe

Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Stella Artois.
Jamie Chung's the Moët 75

Served at the 2017 Golden Globes, Chung's the Moët 75 is the perfect bubbly-but-sweet drink for your New Year's parties. The pretty orange beverage includes champagne, tequila, honey and fresh blood-orange juice.

The Moët 75 Recipe

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon.
Christie Brinkley's Bellissima Blizzard

As the owner of her own prosecco company, Bellissima, Brinkley knows her stuff when it comes to cocktails. One of her favorite holiday drinks, incorporating, of course, prosecco, is her Bellissima Blizzard, a refreshing tequila-and-wine drink with lime juice and fresh cranberries.

Bellissima Blizzard Recipe

Photo: Bellissima.
Molly Sims's Mulled Wine

Sims's mulled wine might look like a lot of ingredients but recipe is quite simple. The model told SheKnows that she simmers wine with spices like cardamom, nutmeg, cloves and star anise for a fragrant holiday drink that will smell as good as it tastes.

Mulled Wine Recipe

Photo: Bridge by Robert Mondavi.
Karamo Brown's Gin Cucumber 75

Gin isn't usually known as a winter alcohol, but Brown made it work with this holiday cucumber martini. The drink includes lemon juice, sparkling wine, simple syrup and gin for a refreshing, easy-to-drink cocktail

Gin Cucumber 75 Recipe

Photo: Hendrick's Gin.
Christina Hendricks's Spiced Pumpkin Cocktail

If there's one food that screams "holiday season," it's pumpkin, which is why Hendricks uses the ingredient for her holiday cocktail. The festive drink includes tequila, pumpkin spice liquor, orange juice and muddled lemon and oranges for a citrusy-and-sweet beverage.

Spiced Pumpkin Cocktail

Photo: Corzo.

