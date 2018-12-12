11 Celebrity Holiday Cocktail Recipes to Try This Year

Holiday season is upon us, which means more holiday parties than we can attend. And as much as we love the food, decorations and fashion of New Year’s and Christmas get-togethers, let’s be honest, what we’re really in for is the booze. Whether it’s a fancy martini, a warm spiked drink or a good ol’-fashioned cocktail, the holidays aren’t the holidays if there aren’t some delicious sips being served.

And while it’s a lot easier to attend someone else’s gathering than host your own, if you do find yourself on the other side of the RSVP, we’ve collected 11 scrumptious holiday cocktail recipes from celebrities to try this year. If there’s anyone who knows how to host a party, it’s celebrities, like Kourtney Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Padma Lakshmi and more. Even Meghan Markle was known to throw a holiday soirée. (Pre-marriage to Prince Harry, of course.)

So before you start stressing over which holiday cocktails to make this season, take a look at these celebrities’ recipes, from Kourtney Kardashian’s pomegranate- and rosemary-infused champagne drink to Meghan Markle’s cozy almond and cinnamon beverage. Your holiday party might not be as star-studded or over-the-top as these Hollywood veterans’, but at least it will have equally as impressive drinks. Whether your guests are in the mood for tequila or champagne, warm or iced, check out these celebrity-approved holiday cocktail recipes to keep them drunk and satisfied.