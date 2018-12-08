10 Surprising Hidden Talents You Didn’t Know Celebrities Had

Scroll To See More Images

It’s no secret that many stars on this list are extremely talented to begin with. Some celebrities are models, actors or singers. What we didn’t know is that some of these stars are actually talented in more ways than one Zac Efron, Rihanna and Kendall Jenner are among the many A-listers who have shocking hidden talents. Whether it be something like solving a Rubik’s cube or fitting $1,100 in between their teeth, these stars show us there’s a lot more to them than we think. Ahead are 10 celebs with extremely unique hidden talents.

1. Zendaya

In an episode of “Secret Talent Theatre” with Vanity Fair, Zendaya reveals her talent is that she can eat ice cream with her teeth. Before you start cringing from thinking of the cold dessert biting at her teeth, the 22-year-old actress told Vanity Fair it simply “doesn’t hurt.”

2. Zac Efron

We all know Efron has a sick bod and was probably in the best shape of his life while filming for Baywatch. But what we didn’t know is that he can hold up his body weight horizontally off of the ground with a pole. During an episode of The Graham Norton Show, Norton brought out a pole onto the stage and asked Efron to recreate an old photo where he did this.

3. Dakota Johnson

Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson shared with Vanity Fair exactly how much stuff she can fit in the gap between her two front teeth. Among the many things Johnson stuck in between her teeth was $1,100 in cash.

4. Kendall Jenner

The world’s highest paid model showed Vogue what her hidden talent was exactly. Jenner revealed she can make realistic bird noises during the 73 Questions episode.

5. Rihanna

Along with being an international pop star and makeup mogul, Rihanna can also walk on street grates in heels. For those of you unfamiliar with the struggle, take a look at how the icon effortlessly walks over grates in 5-inch heels.

6. Andrew Garfield

The Amazing Spider-Man star showed viewers on Ellen shared his hidden talent, which is completing a full backflip.

7. Cara Delevingne

During an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Delevingne showed off her ability to beatbox. The actress and model proved to us she can confidently add “professional beatboxer” to her already lengthy resume.

8. Mark Ruffalo

The Incredible Hulk star jokingly said, “I wanted to be a clown” during his appearance on The Graham Norton Show where he revealed to the audience that he can ride a unicycle extremely well.

9. Justin Bieber

The recently married pop star showed viewers in an early episode of “Carpool Karaoke” on The Late Late Show with James Corden that he knows how to solve a Rubik’s cube. He can dance, he can sing and now we know he can figure out a Rubik’s cube.

10. Jessie J

During The Graham Norton Show, Jessie J surprised us with a talent we didn’t even know existed. The 30-year-old singer sang “Bang Bang” with her mouth completely closed, and it’s honestly everything. You can hear exactly what she’s singing without her even opening her mouth. Wow.