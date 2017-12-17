13 Celebrities on the Foolproof Remedies They Use to Cure Hangovers

Waking up in the morning is hard enough. Waking up with a raging hangover from a night of partying, shots, and blacked-out moments takes the usual morning laziness and raises it to a 1,000. But have no fear. Hollywood, a town known for its parties and drunken fun, has you covered. To prepare for your next hangover (or to cure the one you already have), we rounded up 13 tips from A-list stars on how to nip post-drunken night headaches in the bud.
From cult-favorite remedies, like drinking Pedialyte and gorging on fast food, to beauty guru-inspired cures, such as salt baths and and cucumber masks, celebrities have tried it all to cleanse their hangovers and show up to work camera-ready. Steal their foolproof hangover cures, ahead.
Khloé Kardashian — Do Yoga
Khloé Kardashian has a specific yoga pose she does after a night of drinking to ward off any signs of hangovers. On a post on her website titled, "Natural Ways to Ditch Your Holiday Hangover," the reality star recommends going into a child's pose (essentially kneeling, putting your head to the floor, and grabbing your feet with your hands) as the way she combats hangovers.
“The position is said to stimulate the circulation of lymph, a fluid in your body that helps remove toxins, AKA all of that alcohol you drank last night," she wrote.
Photo:
Getty Images
Allison Williams — Sniff Rosemary
Sometimes, all you need is a cooking herb to cure your hangover. To fight post-drunken night fatigue, Allison Williams mixes rosemary with her eye cream, which she spreads on her face the morning after. Not only does she swear that the concoction wakes you up, but the rosemary (which is an antioxidant with vitamin K) helps reduce dark circles.
“The smell of rosemary in my eye cream wakes me up. It’s pretty spectacular and helps diminish dark circles after a late night of partying," she told Us Weekly.
Photo:
Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow — Alternate Between a Hot Bath and a Cold Shower
Gwyneth Paltrow has a big of a complicated remedy for hangovers, but she swears it works. After waking up from a night of drinking, the actress draws a super hot bath, which she fills with Epsom salts and baking soda. After soaking her body for 20 minutes, she showers freezing cold water on herself for one minute before hopping back into the bath until she's warmed up. When she's nice and warm, she rinses herself a final time with freezing cold water before leaving the bathroom refreshed and hangover-free.
“If you have the time and the inclination, I’ve found that the best hangover remedy can be a hot and cold spa treatment,” she wrote on her website, Goop.
Photo:
Getty Images
Ashley Benson — Do a Cucumber Mask and Moisturize
To wake herself up from a hangover, Ashley Benson is all about hydrating her body with the moisture that last night's alcohol sucked out of her. She recommends doing a cucumber mask and moisturizing her face to ward off alcohol-caused fatigue.
"I refresh my skin with a cucumber mask, followed by a lot of moisturizer," she told Us Weekly.
Photo:
Getty Images
Cameron Diaz — Eat Fast Food and Drink More Alcohol
Cameron Diaz is a strong believer in hair of the dog—with a side of a little fast food, of course. After waking up with a hangover, the actress downs an egg McMuffin and sips on a beer. "You need to drink more of the alcohol you've killed yourself with—the classic hair of the dog," she told The Mirror.
Photo:
Getty Images
Julia Roberts — Drink Carrot Juice with Your Alcohol
For Julia Roberts, the cure for her hangover starts as she's drinking. While she's boozing up with champagne, the actress sips equal portions of carrot juice—a formula she swears prevents any signs of a hangover the next morning.
"The best way to deal with a hangover is by finding a balance between champagne and carrot juice. It works for me when I alternate between the two," she told Herald Sun.
Photo:
Getty Images
Zoe Saldana — Take a Salt Bath Before Sleeping
Though you might be tempted to knock out immediately after a night of heavy drinking, Zoe Saldana warns against it. She highly recommends taking 15 minutes at the end of the night to soak in a warm Epsom salt bath to detox from a night of partying. Epsom salts are known to draw liquids out of your body, reducing bloating and puffiness
"Before going to bed, I put Epsom salts into a warm bath and soak for 15 minutes. The next day I wake up with half the night erased," she told Us Weekly.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jessica Alba — Stay Away from Dark Alcohol
If you don't want a hangover, Jessica Alba recommends staying far away from dark-colored alcohol, like brandies and bourbon. She told E! News that mixing different alcohols and drinking dark alcohols, especially, is a recipe for a hangover disaster. She also warns against eating carbs the night before, which she believes intensifies post-drunken night headaches.
"The idea that eating carbs before sleep the night of heavy drinking is also a myth," she said.
Photo:
Getty Images
Miley Cyrus — If Worse Comes to Worst, an IV Drip with Vitamins
Before going sober, Miley Cyrus was one of many millennials known to use vitamin I.V. drips to cure hangovers. The I.V. therapy, thought up by the company, The Hangover Club, ships at-home I.V. drips filled with pain medication, vitamins, electrolytes, and glutathione (a detoxifier known to support the liver.)
Cyrus shared her experience in an Instagram of her injecting vitamins into her body with an I.V. "We got nufffffin but love & vittys in our veinzzzz 💉 #vitaminpush 💖" she wrote.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kate Hudson — Eat Fresh Fruits and an Avocado
Fresh fruits, tomato juice, and an avocado, and Kate Hudson is practically cured from a night of partying. The actress told Cosmopolitan that she downs a couple glasses of tomato juice with fresh fruit, avocado, and vitamins to fight hangovers and refresh her body.
"I'll drink lots of tomato juice, eat fresh fruit and an avocado, and take loads of vitamins!" she said.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kate Winslet — Drink Sugary Tea
To energize herself after a night of partying, Kate Winslet downs sugar—lots of it. The actress's secret hangover remedy is sugary tea, vitamins, orange juice, and a breakfast sandwich.
"A sausage and bacon sandwich usually does it for me. I also have a big glass of orange juice and a cup of sugary tea. The combination of vitamins and sugar perks me up," she told Herald Sun.
Photo:
Getty Images
Ed Sheeran — Drink Sprite and Water Before Bed
To make sure he doesn't wake up with a raging headache, Ed Sheeran takes a few minutes before knocking out to drink a pink of water. Then, in the morning, he sips on some Sprite (flat—without bubbles) and goes on with his day.
"Yeah. I've been told to down a pint of water before you go to bed, and then you'll feel fine. Apparently, flat Sprite in the morning is a good cure too," he told BBC.
Photo:
Getty Images
Daniel Craig — Drink Pedialyte
Daniel Craig stays true with the age-old trick to drink Pedialyte (a kid-friendly diuretic) to combat hangovers. The children's drink, which is known to help dehydration, is also an excellent way to rehydrate your body after a night of heavy drinking, which can sap tons of moisture out of your system. Naturally, Craig stole the trick from his kids.
"It’s basically a diuretic; you give it to kids who are dehydrated. If you wake up in the morning and you’ve got one of those on standby and you down the whole lot… you can carry on drinking!” he told DuJour.
Photo:
Getty Images