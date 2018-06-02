StyleCaster
Share

18 Nostalgic Celebrity Graduation Pictures to Look Back On

What's hot
StyleCaster

18 Nostalgic Celebrity Graduation Pictures to Look Back On

by
Graduation
18 Start slideshow
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Whether it’s Dakota Fanning earning her high-school diploma or Kate Middleton walking the stage for her college degree, celebrity graduation pictures are always fun to look at. Not only are they nostalgic (especially when you see the pre-“KUWTK”-era Kardashians in graduation gowns and square hats), but there’s something refreshing about seeing a celebrity in a crowd of non-famous people, walking the same stage as hundreds of other students. What can we say? We’re suckers for “celebrities, they’re just like us” moments.

MORE: 20 Stylish, Modern and Easy Graduation Party Ideas

To make you feel nostalgic for your graduation day (or prepare you for your upcoming one), we’ve rounded up 18 adorable celebrity graduation pictures to look back on. From the two-sizes-too-big gowns to the proud faces to the quintessential throw-the-cap-in-air poses, these stars’ graduation pictures are nothing but happiness. Check them out ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 18
Kourtney Kardashian

Marymount High School, class of 1998

Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning

Campbell Hall School, class of 2011

Photo: Getty Images
View this post on Instagram

Hello UCLA, 4s up 😌 #graduation

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

View this post on Instagram

Hello UCLA, 4s up 😌 #graduation

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

Ariel Winter

Campbell Hall School, class of 2016

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton

University of St. Andrews, class of 2005

Photo: Getty Images
View this post on Instagram

We made it! @nyuniversity 🎓

A post shared by AnnaSophia Robb (@annasophiarobb) on

View this post on Instagram

We made it! @nyuniversity 🎓

A post shared by AnnaSophia Robb (@annasophiarobb) on

AnnaSophia Robb

New York University, class of 2018

Kylie Jenner

Laurel Spring School, class of 2015

Zendaya

Oak Park High School, class of 2015

View this post on Instagram

One large supportive family, like minded peers, three seasons of a comedy, 1 1/2 years of no heat on my hair, many life changing books, quite a few lessons learned from @afshineee and @chocolatemommyluv , many great adventures, a handful of all-nighters finishing essays, getting frustrated while doing derivatives, falling in love with James Baldwin, (more breakdowns than I'd like to admit), followed by even more growth, a daunting college process, a few panic attacks, with even more blissful moments, a spin off, and a final APUSH project later.... I'm here ⚡️Thank you to everyone who's created the beautiful memories/opportunities/and adventures that've gotten me to this moment ⚡️

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

View this post on Instagram

One large supportive family, like minded peers, three seasons of a comedy, 1 1/2 years of no heat on my hair, many life changing books, quite a few lessons learned from @afshineee and @chocolatemommyluv , many great adventures, a handful of all-nighters finishing essays, getting frustrated while doing derivatives, falling in love with James Baldwin, (more breakdowns than I'd like to admit), followed by even more growth, a daunting college process, a few panic attacks, with even more blissful moments, a spin off, and a final APUSH project later.... I'm here ⚡️Thank you to everyone who's created the beautiful memories/opportunities/and adventures that've gotten me to this moment ⚡️

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

Yara Shahidi

Dwight High School, class of 2017

View this post on Instagram

Cong🐀s to the grad! #biglittlesister

A post shared by Dakota Fanning (@dakotafanning) on

View this post on Instagram

Cong🐀s to the grad! #biglittlesister

A post shared by Dakota Fanning (@dakotafanning) on

Elle Fanning

Campbell Hall School, class of 2016

Eva Longoria

California State University, Northridge, class of 2013

View this post on Instagram

earned a diploma...but lost a leg 🎓

A post shared by olivia holt (@olivia_holt) on

View this post on Instagram

earned a diploma...but lost a leg 🎓

A post shared by olivia holt (@olivia_holt) on

Olivia Holt

Oak Park High School, class of 2015

Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields

Princeton University, class of 1987

Photo: Getty Images
Amandla Stenberg

Wildwood School, class of 2016

Shawn Mendes

Pine Ridge Secondary School, class of 2016

Emma Watson

Brown University, class of 2014

Dylan & Cole Sprouse

New York University, class of 2015

View this post on Instagram

I went to college for four years... #Fighton

A post shared by Patrick Schwarzenegger (@patrickschwarzenegger) on

View this post on Instagram

I went to college for four years... #Fighton

A post shared by Patrick Schwarzenegger (@patrickschwarzenegger) on

Patrick Schwarzenegger

University of Southern California, class of 2016

Prince William
Prince William

University of St. Andrews, class of 2005

Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best Lingerie to Wear With These 10 Summer Outfits

The Best Lingerie to Wear With These 10 Summer Outfits
  • Kourtney Kardashian
  • Dakota Fanning
  • Ariel Winter
  • Kate Middleton
  • AnnaSophia Robb
  • Kylie Jenner
  • Zendaya
  • Yara Shahidi
  • Elle Fanning
  • Eva Longoria
  • Olivia Holt
  • Brooke Shields
  • Amandla Stenberg
  • Shawn Mendes
  • Emma Watson
  • Dylan & Cole Sprouse
  • Patrick Schwarzenegger
  • Prince William
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share