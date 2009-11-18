Celeb Gossip: Who’s Dating Paris’ Ex Now?

Halle Berry isn’t afraid to show off her belly. [x17online]

New Moon‘s Nikki Reed is dating Paris Latsis, Paris Hilton‘s ex. [Daily Gab]

A sneak-peek of the much-hyped Levi Johnston spread in Playgirl. [The Blemish]

Katy Perry dresses like a regular girl sometimes. [WWTDD]

Katie Holmes forgets to get dressed, goes out in lingerie. [The Superficial]

People names Johnny Depp “Sexiest Man Alive” for the second time. [PopEater]

Oprah may have to take a paycut. Not that it matters. [Perez Hilton]

A fight between Paris Hilton and current boyfriend Doug Reinhardt attracts neighbors attention and the police. [TMZ]