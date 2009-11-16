Celeb Gossip: Which Brit Singer Is Up To Her Old Tricks?

What do you think of David Beckham’s new hairdo? [x17online]

Angelina Jolie does not have enough kids, so she wants to adopt another one. [Daily Gab]

Britney Spears still doesn’t look as good as she used to, but she’s improving. [WWTDD]

Add Shayne Lamas to the list of celebrities with DUIs. [The Superficial]

Britain’s Couples Retreat poster doesn’t include the black couple. [PopEater]

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt wrote a book…Seriously! [popbytes]

Surprise, Amy Winehouse was hospitalized again. [Perez Hilton]

Janet Jackson blames Dr. Murray for her brother’s death. [TMZ]

Olivia Wilde is the new face of Escada’s fragrance, “Desire Me.” [Celebrity Dirty Laundry]