Celeb Gossip: What Exactly is Pulling a J.Lo?

Taylor Swift gets more awards. [x17online]

Amy Winehouse still a hot mess. [Daily Gab]

What would Gisele think about Fergie with Victoria’s Secret? [The Blemish]

Miranda Kerr is more nude than usual. [WWTDD]

Kate Hudson’s first nip-slip since Almost Famous. [City Rag]

Adam Lambert pulls a J.Lo. What does that even mean? [The Superficial]

Who looked hot at the AMAs? [Redcarpetcafe]

What will Robin Thicke name his baby? [Popeater]

Is Suri Cruise more adorable than her mother? [Pop bytes]

Kate denies Jon Gosselin…finally. [Perez Hilton]

JLO’s unedited fall. [TMZ]