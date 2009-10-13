Celeb Gossip: News From All Over

Kristin Cavallari kinky in bed; are we surprised?…[Red Carpet Cafe]

Billy Ray Cyrus speaks out about Miley’s anti-Twitter stance, then he ends world hunger. [Daily Gab]

Imagine a Meet the Parents sesh with Russell Brand! [Perez Hilton]

Fergie talks about meth, hopefully she doesn’t need an intervention (p.s. love that show!) [CityRag]

Tyra Banks made HOW much this year?! [Pop Bytes]

Rob Pattinson should consider eHarmony…here’s why. [Dlisted]

Who has Russell Brand slept with really? [COED Magazine]

The 4 Best celeb proposals. [The Frisky]