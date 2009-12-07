Celeb Gossip: News From All Over

Oh, Miley….just because you sing about parties in the U.S.A. doesn’t mean you can actually go to them. [Daily Gab]
Tiger and Elin Woods‘ rendezvous with a mysterious suited man…more trouble brewing? [TMZ]
Lady Gaga‘s latest: A holiday spirited reindeer ensemble! [Pop Bytes]
Jason Segel tries to pretend he didn’t just bang LiLo…keyword–tries. [The Superficial]
Khloe Kardashian gets naked–and not for Lamar Odom! [Red Carpet Cafe]
Dancing With The Stars‘ Mario Lopez shows off his muscles…and his girl. [x17online]
Hold on a hot second…Mark Wahlberg has a third nipple? Where have we been?!? [CityRag]
Tour bus crash round two: First it was Miley, now Weezer hits an ice patch…literally. [Perez Hilton]
Carrie Underwood‘s beach bod: Hot or Not? [WWTDD]
Is there a flamenco dancing career in Suri Cruise‘s future? She sure does dress the part. [Pop Eater]
Kim Kardashian “slims down”…and looks exactly the same to us [The Blemish]
Eager to know what Jennifer Love Hewitt‘s been up to these days? [CelebWatchDog] has the answers.