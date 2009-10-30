Celeb Gossip: Friday’s News From All Over

What a rebel; Matthew McConaughey drinks a beer in public. [x17online]

Derek Jeter gets around; Check out his slew of sloppy seconds. [COED]

Miley Cyrus, get back on twitter and save the poor cat. [Daily Gab]

Scary costume alert: Heidi and Spencer dress up as Jon & Kate Plus 8 for Halloween. We hate the thought of them reproducing. [The Blemish]

The good times keep rolling; Lindsay Lohan‘s bodyguard arrested. [WWTDD]

Craving a creep session? Stalk your fav stars. @CelebWatchDog

Aaahh!!! celeb monsters. [City Rag]

Adrian Curry shows off her “cut” back and naked butt. [The Superficial]

Bag Girls Club: Gossip Girl fans pick B over S. [Redcarpetcafe]

Jon & Kate Plus 8 THE MOVIE? Make it stop. [popeater]