Celeb Gossip: The Columbus Day Special

Celebrity age guess…don’t forget about the magic of Botox, people! [CityRag]

Mase, crazy boyfriends, and restraining orders; the perils of dating. [COED Magazine]

Since you haven’t heard the word ‘vampire’ in, like…sixteen whole seconds. [DailyGab]

Dita von Teese shuts it down in retro lingerie, as per usual. [Popbytes]

Taylor Lautner Romeo to Taylor Swift’s Juliet? [PerezHilton]

Stars; they’re just like us! Kim Kardashian pumps gas. [TheSuperficial]

Oh, just leave poor Miley Cyrus and her almost nip-slips alone! [Egotastic]

Megan Fox for sale! Well, her clothes are, anyway. [What Would Tyler Durden Do?]