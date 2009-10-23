Celeb Gossip: Alec loves the ladies, Lindsay’s free to party, and Sienna goes grunge-glam

Alec Baldwin toasts Hollywood’s leading ladies. [Elle.com]

New BFF alert: Audrina and Lo join forces. [DailyGab]

Prep for Nirvana album Bleach‘s 20-year re-release with rare Kurt Cobain shots. [COED]

Robin Wright’s newly divorced, ready for the scripts to come pouring in. [PopEater]

LiLo’s NYC club ban lifted–free to wreak havoc on the city once again. [In Case You Didn’t Know]

Holly Madison goes from being fondled in mansions to parking lots. [Hollywood Tuna]

Sienna Miller looks like she got in a fight on the way to her premiere. [I’m Not Obsessed]

See the video for Cheryl Cole’s new song, “Fight For This Love.” [PopBytes]

Miranda Kerr has a slight wardrobe malfunction. [CityRag]