StyleCaster
Share

10 Surprising Celebrity Friends Who You Forgot Dated the Same Person

What's hot
StyleCaster

10 Surprising Celebrity Friends Who You Forgot Dated the Same Person

by
10 Surprising Celebrity Friends Who You Forgot Dated the Same Person
10 Start slideshow
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Everything is fair in love and war, even dating your best friend’s ex. If these celebrity love triangles prove anything, it’s that there is no such thing as a bro code in Hollywood. Ahead, we take a look at 10 surprising celebrity friends you might’ve never realized dated the same person. Some of these are best friends. Others are mere acquaintances. But one thing is the same: They all have a similar love history.

MORE: The Most Luxurious Valentine’s Day Gifts Celebrity Couples Have Given Each Other

With the amount of love flowing in Hollywood, there’s no shame in these celebrities’ games for hopping on their homies’ exes. One star’s trash might be another star’s treasure. The unbreakable friendships of these celebrities—from Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift to Niall Horan and Ed Sheeran—prove that dating an ex is no biggie. Take a look at which celebrity friends have dated the same famous person ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10
Taylor Swift & Gigi Hadid—Joe Jonas

Gigi Hadid is a staple in Taylor Swift’s squad, so it makes sense that they have a similar taste in men. In 2008, long before Hadid was walking down runways and gracing magazine covers, Swift was in a teen power relationship with Joe Jonas. The two split up after a few months and six years later, in 2014, Jonas began dating Hadid.

Despite the numerous heartbreak songs Swift wrote about Jonas, it seems she gave Hadid her blessing. The trio, along with Swift's then-boyfriend, Calvin Harris, and her best friend, Karlie Kloss, went on a romantic boat ride together in London in 2015. Talk about friendly exes.

View this post on Instagram

For the last few years we thought addressing any baseless rumors with silence was the best way. Besides, who wants to respond to made up stories about "friends backstabbing friends", "cheating exes", or "cast members exiting shows" on low-brow websites like hollywoodlife that are just perpetuating trends that preceded us. Yuck. I now see that silence was taken as an opportunity to fill in the blanks with even more falsities, and juicer stories, and we, yes WE, believe we have a moral responsibility to young girls to end that narrative, because at the end of all of this, those young girls are the ones who lose. Their passion and endless devotion for a tv show is being taken advantage of, replaced with feelings of anger through divisive techniques, & even worse, their minds are being shaped & molded as their view of themselves, other girls, & what those dynamics should look like are being formed. So here's to putting an end to all those fake stories of on set jealousy, betrayal, made-up-friendships lost & women hating women. Because at the end of the day, that's what this is about: teaching girls that you have to hate other girls only breeds a generation of women who believe you have to hate other women. And that's what these magazines, websites and blogs don't understand. That is the harmful unintended consequence of their bullshit stories and we have a moral responsibility to fix that. Let's turn this page together, as we all walk into the next chapter peacefully. And finally, let's use this as an example of how important it is to stop this trend of writing horrible headlines about women, painting us as bitter, angry, insecure, heartbroken, childless, feuding, backstabbing monsters because whether we want to admit it or not, it changes the way all women view themselves. And shame on these websites for now targeting an even younger demographic, instilling this at an earlier age when girls are even more susceptible, more vulnerable and more malleable. When we write these headlines we teach hate. I've seen it firsthand. Let's shift what we put into the universe starting now, & hopefully we will start to see a shift in the way we treat each other & view ourselves❤

A post shared by Nikki Reed (@nikkireed) on

View this post on Instagram

For the last few years we thought addressing any baseless rumors with silence was the best way. Besides, who wants to respond to made up stories about "friends backstabbing friends", "cheating exes", or "cast members exiting shows" on low-brow websites like hollywoodlife that are just perpetuating trends that preceded us. Yuck. I now see that silence was taken as an opportunity to fill in the blanks with even more falsities, and juicer stories, and we, yes WE, believe we have a moral responsibility to young girls to end that narrative, because at the end of all of this, those young girls are the ones who lose. Their passion and endless devotion for a tv show is being taken advantage of, replaced with feelings of anger through divisive techniques, & even worse, their minds are being shaped & molded as their view of themselves, other girls, & what those dynamics should look like are being formed. So here's to putting an end to all those fake stories of on set jealousy, betrayal, made-up-friendships lost & women hating women. Because at the end of the day, that's what this is about: teaching girls that you have to hate other girls only breeds a generation of women who believe you have to hate other women. And that's what these magazines, websites and blogs don't understand. That is the harmful unintended consequence of their bullshit stories and we have a moral responsibility to fix that. Let's turn this page together, as we all walk into the next chapter peacefully. And finally, let's use this as an example of how important it is to stop this trend of writing horrible headlines about women, painting us as bitter, angry, insecure, heartbroken, childless, feuding, backstabbing monsters because whether we want to admit it or not, it changes the way all women view themselves. And shame on these websites for now targeting an even younger demographic, instilling this at an earlier age when girls are even more susceptible, more vulnerable and more malleable. When we write these headlines we teach hate. I've seen it firsthand. Let's shift what we put into the universe starting now, & hopefully we will start to see a shift in the way we treat each other & view ourselves❤

A post shared by Nikki Reed (@nikkireed) on

Nikki Reed & Nina Dobrev—Ian Somerhalder

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder might've dated on- and off-screen for the many years they acted together on "The Vampire Diaries," but that doesn't stop Dobrev from being friends with her ex and his now-wife, Nikki Reed. The trio are frequently #throuplegoals for their intimate drama-free relationship. Somerhalder and Dobrev dated from 2011 to 2013. Two years later, he married Reed.

In February 2017, Dobrev shared an Instagram from a catch-up dinner with the Somereeds, and on the same day, Reed shared a lengthy Instagram confirming her friendship with Dobrev and shutting down any bad blood between the two.

 

View this post on Instagram

Flashback @justinbieber 🙌🏼

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

View this post on Instagram

Flashback @justinbieber 🙌🏼

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Nick Jonas & Justin Bieber—Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber and Nick Jonas aren't BFF-level, but they aren't enemies either. The two met years ago, in 2010, when Bieber was 15 and had just started making a name for himself in the music business. The two seemed to have kept their friendship alive, judging from the cute snap Jonas shared of the singers hanging out in 2016. The musicians even appeared together in a BBC skit in 2016, further confirming their amicable relationship.

Of course, Bieber and Jonas have more in common than their swoon-worthy voices and heartthrob statuses. They've both dated Selena Gomez. Jonas dated Gomez in 2008 when they were both Disney Channel teens. Bieber has been dating the "Good for You" singer on and off since 2009. They recently rekindled their relationship in 2017.

View this post on Instagram

What a LEGEND. @shawnmendes

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

View this post on Instagram

What a LEGEND. @shawnmendes

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber—Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber might've thrown shade at Shawn Mendes when he asked "Who's Shawn Mendes?" in a 2015 radio interview, but the two seemed to have grown tight. Not only have they hung out together, but Bieber has touted his fellow Canadian several times on social media. In 2017, he called him a "legend," while in 2016, he tweeted that Mendes's voice "makes [him] smile."

But their Canadian backgrounds and pop-star-worthy voices aren't the only thing the two have in common. They've both dated model Hailey Baldwin. Bieber briefly dated Baldwin in 2015, while Mendes sparked rumors that he's seeing the model when they were spotted at several concerts and outings together in 2017.

Anne V Behati Prinsloo
Anne V & Behati Prinsloo—Adam Levine

Anne V and Behati Prinsloo were two of Victoria's Secret's biggest models a few years ago, so of course, they would build a tight relationship. But aside from their similar work history, the two also have something in common dating-wise. They've both been in relationships with Adam Levine. Anne V and Levine dated from 2010 to 2012. In 2013, the Maroon 5 frontman announced his engagement to Prinsloo. The two are married and have one child with another on the way.

But don't expect bad blood between Anne V and Levine or Prinsloo. In an appearance on "Fashion Police," the model admitted her heartbreak but said that she supports her ex and friend in their blooming relationship. "I will love him forever. He is such a wonderful guy. But we didn't work out," she said.

Photo: Getty Images
Drake The Weeknd
The Weeknd & Drake—Bella Hadid

Before they were reportedly beefing over the same girl, The Weeknd and Drake were close friends. In an interview with Rolling Stone, The Weeknd called Drake his "closest friend in the industry" in 2011, when the two became really close from collaborating on Drake's 2011 album "Take Care."

However, that friendship might've fizzled out. According to Page Six, there's some tension between the two from Drake hooking up with The Weeknd's ex, Bella Hadid.

“They both hang in the same Toronto crew and now they’re having to pick sides. The Weeknd performed and people on Drake’s side were like, ‘I can’t show up to that. Got to have allegiance,’” a source told Page Six. “They aren’t getting along right now. The groups are beefing because [Drake] broke the bro code. They 100 percent hooked up.”

The Weeknd and Hadid dated for a year before breaking up in 2016. Drake and Hadid sparked dating rumors in June they were spotted leaving a restaurant together. They reignited the talk in October when Drake attended Hadid's 21st birthday.

Photo: Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow Jennifer Aniston
Gwyneth Paltrow & Jennifer Aniston—Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston might be one of Hollywood's most unexpected friendships. The actresses—who were both in high-profile relationships with Brad Pitt—developed a close relationship years ago. In an interview with Allure, Aniston touted Paltrow's fashion sense and opened up about the impact she's had on her life. "Look, I'm in a T-shirt, jeans, and 400-year-old shoes, and this one is just, like, to a T," Aniston said. "She's always been sweet to me."

Paltrow and Pitt dated for three years from 1994 to 1997. A year later, Pitt began dating Aniston and the two married in 2000. They stayed married for five years before divorcing in 2005.

Photo: Getty Images
Kate Hudson Cameron Diaz
Kate Hudson & Cameron Diaz—Justin Timberlake

Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz are two of Hollywood's most well-known actresses, so it makes sense they dated in the same pool. Not only have the two been linked to singer Justin Timberlake, but they both dated baseball player Alex Rodriguez as well.

Diaz and Timberlake were in a committed relationship from 2003 to 2007. Rumor has it that Hudson hooked up with Timberlake at a New Year's party a few days after her friend and Timberlake broke up. In 2010, Diaz began seeing Rodriguez, a year after Hudson had a short fling with the athlete. According to a source for Us Weekly, Hudson considered the move "retaliation" for her poorly timed hookup with Timberlake.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding & Taylor Swift—Calvin Harris

Ellie Goulding setting up her friend, Taylor Swift, with her ex-boyfriend, Calvin Harris, might be the epitome of friendship goals. Goulding and Harris dated briefly in 2013. Two years later, in 2015, she played matchmaker for Swift and set her up with her ex at a party. Swift and Harris dated for a year before breaking up in 2016.

"I did play matchmaker, that's true," Goulding told The Sun. "Calvin is a really great mate and he's so fantastic, and Taylor is such a cool person who I love."

Photo: Getty Images
Ed Sheeran & Niall Horan—Ellie Goulding

There's been a lot of talk that Ed Sheeran’s diss track, "Don't," is about the time his then-girlfriend Ellie Goulding allegedly cheated on him with Niall Horan. Goulding and Sheeran sparked dating rumors in 2013 when they were spotted holding hands at the MTV Video Music Awards. Not too long after, Goulding started a brief fling with Horan, which she confirmed in an interview with Seventeen.

"We're still friends," Goulding said. "We went on a few dates, and it was really fun. He's a really, really lovely guy. He's got the biggest sense of humor, he's very caring, and I see him as a genuine friend in the industry."

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Celebrity Nail Artists with Must-Follow Instagram Feeds

Celebrity Nail Artists with Must-Follow Instagram Feeds
  • Taylor Swift & Gigi Hadid—Joe Jonas
  • Nikki Reed & Nina Dobrev—Ian Somerhalder
  • Nick Jonas & Justin Bieber—Selena Gomez
  • Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber—Hailey Baldwin
  • Anne V Behati Prinsloo
  • Drake The Weeknd
  • Gwyneth Paltrow Jennifer Aniston
  • Kate Hudson Cameron Diaz
  • Taylor Swift Ellie Goulding
  • Ed Sheeran & Niall Horan—Ellie Goulding
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share