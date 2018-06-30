The Most American Celebrity Outfits to Copy This July 4

Making the American flag look chic is not an easy feat. Not all of us can pull it off—celebrities included. But featuring red, white, and blue in your outfit is pretty much an unspoken rule for Fourth of July, so whether we like it or not, stars and stripes will be a trend for at least one day. To make your Independence Day outfit-planning a little easier, we’ve rounded up the most all-American outfits celebrities have worn.

These stars certainly have found creative ways to incorporate (or nod to) one of the nation’s most iconic symbols in their #OOTDs, from patriotic denim jackets to red-white-and-blue ensembles. Let fashion-favorite stars such as Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Gigi Hadid direct you on what to wear (or what not to wear) this Independence Day. Bless the USA.