Every Stunning Celebrity Outfit from the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

This year’s Cannes Film Festival is officially underway, which means that dozens of celebrities—from Kristen Stewart to Penelope Cruz—are leaving Hollywood for two weeks and jetting off to France, where they will take to the red carpet in show-stopping look after show-stopping look—in addition to showing off their movies.

Though the Cannes Film Festival is, at its heart, a film festival, the annual showcase has also become a who’s who of the fashion industry in recent years, with celebrities wearing big-name designer, such as Dior and and Armani. Ahead, we’re rounding up every stunning outfit from the 2018 Cannes Film Festival red carpet. From feminine suits to jaw-dropping gowns, the Cannes Film Festival never disappoints in the fashion department, and this year is no exception.

1 of 50
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart

Attending the screening of "BlacKkKlansman" on May 14.

Photo: Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio

Attending the screening of "Blackkklansman" on May 14.

Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett

Attending the screening of "Blackkklansman" on May 14.

Photo: Getty Images
Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke

Attending the screening of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" on May 15.

Photo: Getty Images
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow

Attending the screening of "Blackkklansman" on May 14.

Photo: Getty Images
Sara Sampaio
Sara Sampaio

Attending the screening of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" on May 15.

Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton

Attending the "Solo: A Star Wars Story" premiere on May 15.

Photo: Getty Images
Joan Smalls
Joan Smalls

Attending the screening of "Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil) on May 12.

Photo: Getty Images
Maria Borges
Maria Borges

Attending the screening of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" on May 15.

Photo: Getty Images
Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk

Attending the screening of "Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)" on May 12.

Photo: Getty Images
Leomie Anderson
Leomie Anderson

Attending Fashion For Relief Cannes 2018 on May 13.

Photo: Getty Images
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton

Attending the de Grisogono party on May 15.

Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner

Attending the screening of "Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)" on May 12.

Photo: Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin

Attending the screening of "Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)" on May 12.

Photo: Getty Images
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow

Attending the screening of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" on May 15.

Photo: Getty Images
Jasmine Tookes
Jasmine Tookes

Attending the screening of "Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)" on May 12.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

Attending the "Ash Is The Purest White (Jiang Hu Er Nv)" on May 11.

Photo: Getty Images
Romee Strijd
Romee Strijd

Wearing Alberta Ferrereti at the screening of "Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben)" on May 8.

Photo: Getty Images
Sara Sampaio
Sara Sampaio

Attending the screening of "Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)" on May 12.

Photo: Getty Images
Josephine Skriver
Josephine Skriver

Wearing Giambattista Valli at the screening of the "Plaire, Aimer et Courir Vite" on May 10.

Photo: Getty Images
Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz

Wearing Chanel Haute Couture at the screening of "Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben)" on May 8.

Photo: Getty Images
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk

Wearing Atelier Versace at the screening of "Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)" on May 10.

Photo: Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o

Wearing Dior at the screening of "Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)" during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 10.

Photo: Getty Images
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett

Attending the screening of "Cold War (Zimna Wojna)" on May 10.

Photo: Getty Images
Amber Heard
Amber Heard

Wearing Valentino at the screening of "Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)" on May 10.

Photo: Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o

Attending Chopard Secret Night Cannes on May 11.

Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart

Attending the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival Vanity Fair dinner on May 9.

Photo: Getty Images
Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk

Attending Chopard Secret Night during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival on May 11.

Photo: Getty Images
Fan BingBing
Fan BingBing

Wearing Karoui Couture at the screening of "Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben)" on May 8.

Photo: Getty Images
Jasmine Tookes
Jasmine Tookes

Attending Chopard Secret Night during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival on May 11.

Photo: Getty Images
Leomie Anderson
Leomie Anderson

Wearing Twinset the screening of "Yomeddine" on May 9.

Photo: Getty Images
Chantel Jeffries
Chantel Jeffries

Attending the screening of "Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben)" on May 8.

Photo: Getty Images
Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey

Attending he screening of "Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)" on May 10.

Photo: Getty Images
Lea Seydoux
Léa Seydoux

Attending the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival jury photocall on May 8.

Photo: Getty Images
Georgia May Jagger
Georgia May Jagger

Attending the screening of "Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben)" on May 8.

Photo: Getty Images
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk

Wearing twinset at the screening of "Yomeddine" on May 9.

Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart

Attending the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival jury photocall on May 8.

Photo: Getty Images
Aja Naomi King
Aja Naomi King

Wearing Zuhair Murad Couture at the screening of "Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)" on May 10.

Photo: Getty Images
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett

Attending the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival jury photocall May 8.

Photo: Getty Images
Stella Maxwell
Stella Maxwell

Wearing Roberto Cavalli at the screening of "Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)" on May 10.

Photo: Getty Images
Lea Seydoux
Léa Seydoux

Attending the screening of "Cold War (Zimna Wojna)" on May 10.

Photo: Getty Images
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan

Attending the photocall for "Wildlife" on May 9.

Photo: Getty Images
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone

Attending the screening of "Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)" on May 10.

Photo: Getty Images
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger

Attending the screening of "Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain)" on May 13.

Photo: Getty Images
Joan Smalls
Joan Smalls

Attending Chopard Secret Night during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival on May 11.

Photo: Getty Images
Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard

Attending the screening of "Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain)" on May 13.

Photo: Getty Images
Sara Sampaio
Sara Sampaio

Attending Fashion for Relief Cannes 2018 on May 13.

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

Attending Fashion for Relief Cannes 2018 on May 13.

Photo: Getty Images
Maria Borges
Maria Borges

Attending Fashion for Relief Cannes 2018 on May 13.

Photo: Getty Images
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow

Attending Fashion for Relief Cannes 2018 on May 13.

Photo: Getty Images

