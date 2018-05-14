Every Stunning Celebrity Outfit from the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

This year’s Cannes Film Festival is officially underway, which means that dozens of celebrities—from Kristen Stewart to Penelope Cruz—are leaving Hollywood for two weeks and jetting off to France, where they will take to the red carpet in show-stopping look after show-stopping look—in addition to showing off their movies.

Though the Cannes Film Festival is, at its heart, a film festival, the annual showcase has also become a who’s who of the fashion industry in recent years, with celebrities wearing big-name designer, such as Dior and and Armani. Ahead, we’re rounding up every stunning outfit from the 2018 Cannes Film Festival red carpet. From feminine suits to jaw-dropping gowns, the Cannes Film Festival never disappoints in the fashion department, and this year is no exception.