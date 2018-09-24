StyleCaster
Share

15 Beyond-Pretty Fall Vacations We’ve Seen Celebrities Go On

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Beyond-Pretty Fall Vacations We’ve Seen Celebrities Go On

by
Celeb Fall Vacations
15 Start slideshow
Photo: SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images Timur Emek/Getty Images Raymond Hall/GC Images. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

We’re well aware that fall marks the end of summer and the beginning of school, work and the never-ending grind. It sucks. We get it. But that doesn’t mean that the fun has to end so soon. Fall could be the perfect time to go on vacation. Just look at the Instagrams of celebrities, from Ashley Graham to Sofia Richie, for further proof.

MORE: 11 Easy, Delicious Fall Lunches You Can Make in an Instant Pot

If you’re looking for not-too-hot, not-too-cold weather, a fall vacation is for you. You can travel the world without fear of freezing or sweating to death. Plus, who doesn’t love a selfie with different-colored leaves? To inspire your autumn travels, we’ve looked back on 15 beyond-pretty fall vacations celebrities have been on. From Thailand to Italy to Bali, these stars know where it’s at. Wanderlust ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15
View this post on Instagram

tourists 👫

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on

View this post on Instagram

tourists 👫

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on

Ashley Graham: Taormina, Italy

Summer might be over, but that isn't stopping Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, from vacationing in Italy in September 2018. The couple first went to see the sights of Scilla, a small town in Calabria, Italy, before traveling to Taormina in Sicily, Italy for some tourist fun.

View this post on Instagram

Last sunset 🙃 next stop, Paris ✈️

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

View this post on Instagram

Last sunset 🙃 next stop, Paris ✈️

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

Olivia Culpo: Negril, Jamaica

Culpo gave us serious wanderlust when she vacationed in Negril, Jamaica in September 18. Shots from the model's Instagram show her surfing at sunset, eating plates of jerk chicken and enjoying drinks and fruits on the beach.

View this post on Instagram

Ciao. 🇮🇹

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

View this post on Instagram

Ciao. 🇮🇹

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake: Tuscany, Italy

Timberlake and Biel went on a getaway to Tuscany, Italy in September 2018, where they drove along the countryside in a vintage car and enjoyed the sights with their 3-year-old son, Silas.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade: Northern California

Union and Wade had a fabulous time in California's Wine Country when they visited Saint Helena in September 2018. Along with drinking wine (Union has her own business called Vanilla Puddin), the couple also toured a few cellars in Yountville, California and posed next to beautiful Californian landscapes.

View this post on Instagram

#Vibes 🌺🌸☀️

A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on

View this post on Instagram

#Vibes 🌺🌸☀️

A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on

Alicia Keys: Egypt

Keys looked like she had a blast when she visited Egypt in September 2018. The singer's schedule was jam-packed with sight-seeing at the pyramids, viewing hieroglyphics and tons of sunbathing.

Megan Fox: Troy, Turkey

Fox took a break from her busy schedule to visit the City of Troy in Turkey in September 2018. Along with exploring Bozcada, a Turkish island, Fox also visited Istanbul and explored the sights of Homer's Iliad.

Victoria Justice: Bali, Indonesia

Justice was all smiles when she visited Bali in September 2018. There, she and a few friends rode elephants, swam in blue-water pools and explored the region's famous Sacred Monkey Forest.

View this post on Instagram

We love you @eltonjohn @davidfurnish X kisses x

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

View this post on Instagram

We love you @eltonjohn @davidfurnish X kisses x

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

Victoria and David Beckham: Côte d’Azur, France

The Beckhams were joined by their four children and Elton John when they vacationed in Côte d’Azur, France, at the end of August 2018. The Beckhams went boating along the coast of France, as well as swam (and road a swan floatie) in its blue-water oceans.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z: Sardinia, Italy

Bey and Jay-Z went on a low-key vacation to Sardinia, Italy, in September 2018 to celebrate her 37th birthday. Along with luxurious boat rides along the Italian cost, the couple also enjoyed a delicious cake and birthday dinner while taking in the region's sights.

View this post on Instagram

My Cherry Blossom Baby 🌸

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

My Cherry Blossom Baby 🌸

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim Kardashian: Miami, Florida

Kim, Khloé, Kris, and Kim and Khloé's children enjoyed a short vacation in Miami, Florida, in September 2018. Like one does in Miami, the Kardashian-Jenner family enjoyed day trips to the beach with infants True Thompson and Chicago West, and even imitated family friend Cardi B.

View this post on Instagram

Mornings are amazing...

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

View this post on Instagram

Mornings are amazing...

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

Halle Berry: Bora Bora

For her fall vacation in November 2017, Berry ventured to the Polynesian islands for a much-needed getaway in Bora Bora. The actor enjoyed naps and sightseeing at her private resort and had more than a few drinks to fuel the fun.

View this post on Instagram

WOW 🌈❤️😻

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

View this post on Instagram

WOW 🌈❤️😻

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

Heidi Klum: Dominican Republic

Klum enjoyed a picturesque vacation in the Dominican Republic in November 2017, where she did a photo shoot for her swimwear line, Heidi Klum Intimates, and also splashed around in the island's clear water while a rainbow was shining behind her.

View this post on Instagram

Sending him off to the big world

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

View this post on Instagram

Sending him off to the big world

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick: Cabo, Mexico

In November 2017, Disick and Richie returned to Mexico for a couple's vacation. The couple has been going to Cabo and its nearby cities for a while and even went there a few months earlier for Disick's birthday. There, the couple did what most do on vacations: They ate, played on the beach and rescued baby turtles.

Sara Sampaio, Lais Ribeiro, Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes: Thailand

After the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, models Sampaio, Ribeiro, Skriver and Tookes enjoyed a much-needed vacation in Thailand where they went to the Phuket Elephant Sanctuary and rode some waterslides.

View this post on Instagram

wavy

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

View this post on Instagram

wavy

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Kendall Jenner: Arizona

For a small getaway in November 2017, Jenner visited the Antelope Canyon in Arizona. The model even snapped a picture of her visit there, which showed the Instagram-worthy wavy walls surrounding the canyon.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Cleansing Balms That'll Ease Your Summer-to-Fall Transition

Cleansing Balms That'll Ease Your Summer-to-Fall Transition
  • Ashley Graham: Taormina, Italy
  • Olivia Culpo: Negril, Jamaica
  • Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake: Tuscany, Italy
  • Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade: Northern California
  • Alicia Keys: Egypt
  • Megan Fox: Troy, Turkey
  • Victoria Justice: Bali, Indonesia
  • Victoria and David Beckham: Côte d’Azur, France
  • Beyoncé and Jay-Z: Sardinia, Italy
  • Kim Kardashian: Miami, Florida
  • Halle Berry: Bora Bora
  • Heidi Klum: Dominican Republic
  • Sofia Richie and Scott Disick: Cabo, Mexico
  • Sara Sampaio, Lais Ribeiro, Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes: Thailand
  • Kendall Jenner: Arizona
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share