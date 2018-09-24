15 Beyond-Pretty Fall Vacations We’ve Seen Celebrities Go On

We’re well aware that fall marks the end of summer and the beginning of school, work and the never-ending grind. It sucks. We get it. But that doesn’t mean that the fun has to end so soon. Fall could be the perfect time to go on vacation. Just look at the Instagrams of celebrities, from Ashley Graham to Sofia Richie, for further proof.
If you’re looking for not-too-hot, not-too-cold weather, a fall vacation is for you. You can travel the world without fear of freezing or sweating to death. Plus, who doesn’t love a selfie with different-colored leaves? To inspire your autumn travels, we’ve looked back on 15 beyond-pretty fall vacations celebrities have been on. From Thailand to Italy to Bali, these stars know where it’s at. Wanderlust ahead.
Ashley Graham: Taormina, Italy
Summer might be over, but that isn't stopping Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, from vacationing in Italy in September 2018. The couple first went to see the sights of Scilla, a small town in Calabria, Italy, before traveling to Taormina in Sicily, Italy for some tourist fun.
Olivia Culpo: Negril, Jamaica
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake: Tuscany, Italy
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade: Northern California
Union and Wade had a fabulous time in California's Wine Country when they visited Saint Helena in September 2018. Along with drinking wine (Union has her own business called Vanilla Puddin), the couple also toured a few cellars in Yountville, California and posed next to beautiful Californian landscapes.
Alicia Keys: Egypt
Keys looked like she had a blast when she visited Egypt in September 2018. The singer's schedule was jam-packed with sight-seeing at the pyramids, viewing hieroglyphics and tons of sunbathing.
Megan Fox: Troy, Turkey
Fox took a break from her busy schedule to visit the City of Troy in Turkey in September 2018. Along with exploring Bozcada, a Turkish island, Fox also visited Istanbul and explored the sights of Homer's Iliad.
Victoria Justice: Bali, Indonesia
Victoria and David Beckham: Côte d’Azur, France
The Beckhams were joined by their four children and Elton John when they vacationed in Côte d’Azur, France, at the end of August 2018. The Beckhams went boating along the coast of France, as well as swam (and road a swan floatie) in its blue-water oceans.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z: Sardinia, Italy
Bey and Jay-Z went on a low-key vacation to Sardinia, Italy, in September 2018 to celebrate her 37th birthday. Along with luxurious boat rides along the Italian cost, the couple also enjoyed a delicious cake and birthday dinner while taking in the region's sights.
Kim Kardashian: Miami, Florida
Kim, Khloé, Kris, and Kim and Khloé's children enjoyed a short vacation in Miami, Florida, in September 2018. Like one does in Miami, the Kardashian-Jenner family enjoyed day trips to the beach with infants True Thompson and Chicago West, and even imitated family friend Cardi B.
Halle Berry: Bora Bora
For her fall vacation in November 2017, Berry ventured to the Polynesian islands for a much-needed getaway in Bora Bora. The actor enjoyed naps and sightseeing at her private resort and had more than a few drinks to fuel the fun.
Heidi Klum: Dominican Republic
Klum enjoyed a picturesque vacation in the Dominican Republic in November 2017, where she did a photo shoot for her swimwear line, Heidi Klum Intimates, and also splashed around in the island's clear water while a rainbow was shining behind her.
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick: Cabo, Mexico
In November 2017, Disick and Richie returned to Mexico for a couple's vacation. The couple has been going to Cabo and its nearby cities for a while and even went there a few months earlier for Disick's birthday. There, the couple did what most do on vacations: They ate, played on the beach and rescued baby turtles.
Sara Sampaio, Lais Ribeiro, Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes: Thailand
After the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, models Sampaio, Ribeiro, Skriver and Tookes enjoyed a much-needed vacation in Thailand where they went to the Phuket Elephant Sanctuary and rode some waterslides.
Kendall Jenner: Arizona
For a small getaway in November 2017, Jenner visited the Antelope Canyon in Arizona. The model even snapped a picture of her visit there, which showed the Instagram-worthy wavy walls surrounding the canyon.