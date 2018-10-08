20 Celebrity Nail Selfies to Inspire Your Fall Manicure

Fall is officially here, which means that it’s time to stash away summer shades in favor of darker, moodier and more season-appropriate nail polish colors. Like the colors of the leaves, so go the nails of celebrities, from Kylie Jenner to Cardi B.

To find inspiration for your fall manicure, we’ve looked at the early-fall nail polish colors that our favorite stars are painting their digits. From signature fall colors like deep reds and rustic oranges to the shades that you wouldn’t exactly call autumnal, here’s is the fall-inspo nail guide that you’ve been waiting for.