15 Celebrities Who Have Embraced Their Beautiful Facial Birthmarks

Whether it’s a mole on your cheek or a café-au-lait spot on your forehead, most of us with birthmarks have had a love-hate relationship with them our entire lives. On one hand, birthmarks, especially when they’re on your face, make you easy prey for bullies when you’re younger. On the other, they give you a sense of individuality and specialness, something that celebrities such as Natalie Portman, Angelina Jolie, and Eva Mendes know well.
Like Tyra Banks says, perfect is boring, and birthmarks, big or small, are a key part of your natural beauty and what makes your appearance yours. To inspire you to accept your “imperfections,” we’re looking at celebrities who have embraced their facial birthmarks and have no fear in rocking their moles, spots, and patches on the red carpet and on the big screen. See the beautiful marks they were born with ahead.
Kate Upton
Birthmark: Mole
Location: Above the lip on the right side
Blake Lively
Birthmark: Mole
Location: Below the right eye, next to the nose
Sophia Bush
Birthmark: Mole
Location: Below the right eye, center cheek
Gina Rodriguez
Birthmark: Moles
Location: Below the right eye and next to the right ear, near the sideburns
Mandy Moore
Birthmark: Mole
Location: Center right cheek, next to the nose
Angelina Jolie
Birthmark: Mole
Location: Above the right eyebrow
Eva Mendes
Birthmark: Mole
Location: Center left cheek
Karlie Kloss
Birthmark: Mole
Location: Center right cheek
Khloé Kardashian
Birthmark: Mole
Location: Right cheek, near the nose
Natalie Portman
Birthmark: Moles
Location: On the center left cheek and the bottom right cheek, above the lips
Rachel McAdams
Birthmarks: Mole
Location: Below the lips, on the right side
Scarlett Johansson
Birthmark: Mole
Location: Center right cheek
Mariah Carey
Birthmark: Mole
Location: Below the lips on the left side
Iggy Azalea
Birthmark: Moles
Location: Above the right eyebrow, scattered around the center right cheek, and below the lips on the left side
Maya Rudolph
Birthmark: Moles
Location: Scattered around the center of the face, mostly around the nose
