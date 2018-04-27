15 Celebrities Who Have Embraced Their Beautiful Facial Birthmarks

Whether it’s a mole on your cheek or a café-au-lait spot on your forehead, most of us with birthmarks have had a love-hate relationship with them our entire lives. On one hand, birthmarks, especially when they’re on your face, make you easy prey for bullies when you’re younger. On the other, they give you a sense of individuality and specialness, something that celebrities such as Natalie Portman, Angelina Jolie, and Eva Mendes know well.

Like Tyra Banks says, perfect is boring, and birthmarks, big or small, are a key part of your natural beauty and what makes your appearance yours. To inspire you to accept your “imperfections,” we’re looking at celebrities who have embraced their facial birthmarks and have no fear in rocking their moles, spots, and patches on the red carpet and on the big screen. See the beautiful marks they were born with ahead.