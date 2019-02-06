Every Celebrity Engagement in 2019—So Far

Scroll To See More Images

2019 seems to be year for the ~love~. It’s only January. and we’ve already had multiple engagement announcements! Some of the celebrity engagements of 2019 met on set while others were introduced by their moms (OK mom—work your magic!). In this cold weather, we’re thankful to have some good news circulating. Though, things are always sunny in Hollywood, aren’t they?

Considering how fast these celebrity engagements are happening, it’s hard to keep tabs on who exactly is planning to tie the knot. We’ve compiled a list of all our favorite stars who are now engaged in 2019. The couples couldn’t be cuter, and we absolutely love all the ring choices! The proposals have also taken place in some of the coolest locations. From extravagant photo-ops in Hawaii and Paris to sitting right at home on their favorite couch., every couple is different and deserves what fits their relationship the best, right?

Last year’s engagements gave us lots to look forward to—some early January weddings have already taken place. Let’s see who else will soon be walking down the aisle.

January

JJ Lane and Kayla Hughes

The Bachelorette alum proposed to his girlfriend and former NFL cheerleader, Kayla Hughes, on January 28. “She said YES!!!” Lane captioned his Instagram photo. “I can’t wait to marry my best, my love, and the woman that has made better since the day we met.” The couple got engaged during a trip to Hawaii. Talk about romance! The former Bachelor alum shared info on the ring he found. “💍 by @newworlddiamonds (Kayla was blown away by the ring! More to come on the ring!) 📸 by @ayaproductions 📍 @thebeachhousekauai

#newworlddiamonds #engagementring#labgrowndiamonds”

Adrianne Palicki and Scott Grimes

These Orville costars announced their engagment on Twitter on January 17. “So happy to spend my life with you @ScottGrimes #ido #ilove you,” Palicki wrote. She also shared a photo of the couple together. Sweet, simple, to the point. Congrats, you two!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Our favorite Parks and Recreation funny-guy-turned-badass movie star announced his engagement to Schwarzenegger on January 13. The 39-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star shared an adorable photo of him and his bride-to-be, writing, “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️” The pair look super happy, and we’re sure Schwarzenegger’s mom, Maria Shriver, is even more thrilled since she originally set the two up together.

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Tebow bent the knee once again, but this time it was not in prayer—it was in the hopes of marrying his girlfriend of six months, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. The former Miss Universe said “YES” to the former NFL quarterback, who announced the engagement on social media. “@demileighnp Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world,” he wrote. “You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas

They found love on Broadway! The Hamilton actor announced that he ‘s getting married to his Broadway costar with an Instagram on January 4. He proposed in the most romantic city—Paris! The photo showed was a selfie of the couple in front of the Eiffel Tower together with a glimpse of her fabulous ring. First, he started with a lyric from Johnnyswim’s “Take the World,” writing:

“Cause they can write stories

And they can sing songs

But they don’t make fairy tales sweeter than ours

And they can climb mountains high into the sky

But they can’t take the world

Oh, like we can take the world” – @johnnyswim”

Then he continued, “I love you Jas. 12/24/2018 Thank you for saying yes to writing stories together for the rest of our lives. I’m honored and Blessed to marry you. LEGOOO.”