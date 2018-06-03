The All-Time Best-Dressed Celebrity Dads in Hollywood

We get it. With the number of dads walking around in schlubby polos and worn-down jeans, fathers don’t have the best reputation when it comes to fashion. (And perhaps some of our own dads come to mind when we think of these examples.) But that doesn’t mean that all dads dress like they’ve been wearing the same outfits for the past decade. Need further proof? Take a look at the closets of David Beckham, Kanye West, and dozens of other stylish celebrity dads.
Whether they’re walking the red carpet in slim-fitting tuxes or running errands in cool streetwear, these famous fathers know they’re famous. It’s no wonder that they’re married to fashion icons, such as Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham. And while these ladies have outfits to ogle over too, right now, we’re focusing on their husbands—because when it comes to fashion, they’re equally as impressive. Take a look at some of Hollywood’s most fashionable celebrity dads ahead.
Ryan Gosling
Known for his laid-back and sophisticated style, Gosling never disappoints in the fashion department. Whether he's wearing pajama shirts on the red carpets (such as here) or suiting up in a tuxedo, Gosling—who is the dad to daughters Esmerelda, 3, and Amada, 2, with wife Eva Mendes—always looks cool.
David Beckham
No men's fashion roundup is complete without Beckham. The athlete—who is the dad to sons Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 13, and daughter, Harper, 6, with wife Victoria Beckham—is a legend in the men's fashion community for his dapper wardrobe. Fans will typically catch the father of four in slim-fitting suits or smart trench coats, such as here.
Donald Glover
Glover has recently made waves in the men's fashion community for his colorful and eccentric red-carpet outfits. From the all-red ensemble that he wore to the premiere of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" to the orange suit and leopard-print button-up he wore to "Black Panther," Glover, who has two sons with his girlfriend Michelle, adds much-needed life to sometimes-stale menswear.
Eddie Redmayne
Since his Oscars run, Redmayne has impressed on the red carpet with colorful, skinny-fit suits. The actor—who shares son Luke, 2 months, and daughter Iris, 1, with his wife Hannah Bagshawe—isn't afraid to mix prints and colors, such as the burgundy checkered suit here, to spice up run-of-the-mill suits.
John Cho
Cho is a recent menswear hero. The actor does fine when it comes to suits, but where he really shines is his semiformal streetwear, such as here when he paired a duster coat with a striped sweater and elastic dress pants. Cho is the father to two children with his wife Kerri Higuchi.
John Legend
When it comes to his red-carpet fashion, Legend is known for his quirky ensembles. Whether he's pairing prints on top of prints or rocking colorful blazers, the singer—who is the father to daughter Luna, 2, and son Miles, two weeks, with his wife Chrissy Teigen—is always a joy to watch on the red carpet.
Kanye West
As a designer for his own fashion line, Yeezy, West has a lot of pressure to dress well. And he doesn't disappoint. The rapper—who is the father to daughters North, 4, and Chicago, four months, and son Saint, 2, with his wife Kim Kardashian—is known for easy street style, which usually consists of light-washed ripped jeans; light-colored boots; and slouchy sweaters, T-shirts, and bomber jackets,
Ryan Reynolds
Reynolds, who is the father to daughters Inez, 1, and James, 3, with wife Blake Lively, is appreciated for his classic, mature style. Most of his outfits consist of well-fitting button-ups with slacks, but every once in a while, he tries a cool pattern or color, such as this rust-colored suit.
Lenny Kravitz
As the father to 29-year-old daughter Zoe Kravitz, whom he shares with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, Kravitz obviously has fashion running through his blood. The singer is known for his eccentric style, which usually consists of low-cut shirts; long, drapey coats; and scarves—sometimes very big scarves.
Scott Disick
Disick might be known as a playboy, but his style is nowhere near trashy. Pulling from the lord vibe he gives himself, the reality star—who is the father to sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5, with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian—is all about luxury, which is seen in his expensive shoes and neutral-colored outfits.
Steven Yeun
Yeun's go-to style is about both comfort and sophistication. Fans will typically catch "The Walking Dead" star—who shares son Jude, 1, with wife Joana Pak—in straight-fit suits, instead of skinny, and easy bomber jackets and flannels.
Liam Payne
Since Payne left One Direction and became a father to 1-year-old son Bear with girlfriend Cheryl, the singer has elevated his style. Though some of his outfits are misses (too many oversized T-shirts can be a bad thing), he definitely has a style of his own. And when he gets it right, such as the way he matched his sneakers with his slouchy sweater here, it looks great.
The Rock
With three daughters (Simone, 16, Jasmine, 2, and Tiana, one month), the Rock is a family man. But that doesn't mean he doesn't know how to dress. The wrestler-turned-actor is constantly killing it on the red carpet in dapper, fun-patterned suits.
Travis Scott
As the dad to 4-month-old daughter Stormi with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, Scott's fashion game needs to be on-point. He's usually performing or walking the red carpet in leather-like pants, long T-shirts, and baggy flannels.
Victor Cruz
Cruz is the father to an adorable 6-year-old daughter named Kennedy whom he shares with his partner Elaina Watley. In addition to making moves on the football field, the NFL player is also known for his style, which can range from dapper suits to casual joggers and crisp white sneakers.
Matt Bomer
Bomer, who is the father to sons, Henry, 10, Walker, 10, and Kit, 13, with husband Simon Halls, is known for his preppy style. You'll usually catch him rocking a classic navy or black tuxedo or adding whimsy with a tucked-in polo and suede shoes, such as here.
Pharrell Williams
Williams, who is the father to four kids with his longtime girlfriend Helen Lasichanh, is known for his offbeat style. Whether he's wearing sky-high hats or patterned pants, the singer always seems to make it work.
Chris Hemsworth
Though Hemsworth—who is the father to son Tristan, 4, and daughters India, 6, and Sasha, 4, with wife Elsa Pataky—usually sticks to black tuxedos on the red carpet, he is known to dabble with other colors. And while he's an icon for knowing how to rock a classic tuxedo, we love seeing him dabble with other styles, such as tieless, electric-blue look here.
Idris Elba
Elba—who is the father to 16-year-old daughter Isan and 4-year-old son Winston—is known for what he can do in a suit on the red carpet. The actor is another star who we can trust to rock a tuxedo. But his casual streetwear style isn't any joke either. Take a look at the slouchy sweater, shorts, and crisp white sneakers he wore here for an example.
Brad Pitt
As one of Hollywood's most well-known actors, Pitt has a lot of experience on the red carpet. But his best looks have come from candid paparazzi shots. The actor—who has six kids with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie—loves a hat and white, breezy, open shirts.
