Celebrity Couples Who Follow Vegan Diets Together

There’s no doubt that the vegan movement is sweeping Hollywood. Celebrities such as Alicia Silverstone and Natalie Portman are using their star power to push the needle forward as some of Hollywood’s most vocal vegan activists. But not all of these plant-loving stars are on their own. There are many celebrity couples where both partners swear by an animal-free diet and lifestyle.

To give you a look at which stars’ homes are meatless and free of animal products, we’ve rounded up some celebrity couples who are vegan. Some of these couples might surprise you, while others, like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, have been preaching the vegan lifestyle for years now. Check out which fan-favorite Hollywood couples are completely plant-based ahead.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

In 2014, Cyrus went vegan. She explained to Paper magazine that she went plant-based after her dog, Floyd, was mauled by a coyote, which led her to stop using animal products immediately. Since then, Cyrus has also raised her pig as vegan and gotten a sunflower tattoo (the logo of the Vegan Society) on her arm to celebrate her vegan lifestyle. “I realized these are intelligent animals,” she said on an episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

A year later, in 2015, Cyrus’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth, followed in her vegan footsteps. He told Men’s Journal that his decision was inspired by his learning more about the abuse that went into producing meat and other animal products. “My own health, and after all the information I gathered about the mistreatment of animals, I couldn’t continue to eat meat. The more I was aware of, the harder and harder it was to do,” Hemsworth said.

Hemsworth also said that he was inspired to go vegan by his Hunger Games costar Woody Harrelson, who has been on the plant-based diet for more than 30 years. “I have a lot of friends who are vegan. Woody Harrelson was actually one of the original reasons I became vegan, because he’s been vegan for, I don’t know, 30 years or something. So, with the facts I was gathering, and then just how I was physically feeling, I felt like I had to do something different, so I adopted this vegan-diet lifestyle,” Hemsworth said.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

In 2008, DeGeneres revealed on her talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, that she became vegan after watching the documentary Earthlings. “I’ve always called myself an animal lover. And yet I ate them,” DeGeneres told Yahoo in 2012. “Someone mentioned, ‘If you knew what chicken looked like or you knew how chicken was made, you’d never eat it again. Something snapped.”

DeGeneres’s wife, Portia de Rossi, went vegan around the same time when the couple moved to a farm in California and became closer with animals. “I always thought going vegan would be difficult, but I genuinely don’t crave meat or cheese. And I feel happier, like I’m contributing to making the world a less violent place,” De Rossi told O magazine.

However, DeGeneres’s vegan journey hasn’t been without its ups and downs. At a press conference for Finding Dory in 2016, DeGeneres revealed that she started eating fish—though, she admits, that she doesn’t do it often. “When we did Nemo I was eating fish and then I became a vegan for most of those years. And then I just recently started eating fish,” she said. “I rarely eat fish. I don’t really enjoy eating fish.”

It’s unclear what DeGeneres’s diet is like today, but her comments suggest that she isn’t a fan of eating fish and might be doing so for dietary reasons.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady

In addition to cutting out white sugar and MSG from her family’s diet, Bündchen also makes sure that her family eats vegan, which includes dishes such as veggie sushi and quinoa bowls. The model told People in 2017 that her family has been eating a plant-based diet for years. “We all love it. It’s not only good for our health and makes us feel good, but it is also good for the planet!” Bündchen said.

In addition to her two children, Vivian and Benjamin, the model’s husband, Tom Brady, also eats vegan. In 2017, the Bleacher Report reported that Brady eats vegan most of the year, which he credits his performance on the football field to. However, unlike his wife, Brady isn’t a full-time vegan. The site added that the athlete does eat lean meat in the winter.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Bey and Jay-Z made headlines in 2013 when they announced on social media that they were starting a 22-day vegan challenge, which included 22 days of vegan-delivery service meals. Bey immediately saw the results, which included more energy, better sleep and glowing skin. “At first it’s the little things I noticed: I had more energy,” Bey told The New York Times. “The benefits of a plant-based diet need to be known. We should spend more time loving ourselves, which means taking better care of ourselves with good nutrition and making healthier food choices.”

Though the couple’s vegan diet didn’t last forever, Bey went vegan again in 2018 in preparation for her performance at Coachella. The singer Instagrammed a picture of her meal—avocado toast with red peppers and onions—from 22 Days Nutrition, the same vegan delivery service she used years ago, which she and Jay-Z partnered with. It’s unclear if Bey and Jay are full-time vegans now, but with vegan delivery meals at their reach, why not?

Kat Von D and Leafar Seyer

Both Kat Von D and her husband, musician Leafar Seyer, are vegans. The makeup mogul took to her Facebook in 2015 to reveal that she’d been vegan for several years and to dispell several myths about vegans. “Science and research confirms that you don’t need meat to be healthy at all, in fact statistics point to quite the opposite. No, your hair won’t fall out—mines healthy and shiny as hell,” she wrote. “No, your skin doesn’t turn yellow or gray—mine’s never looked as healthy as it does now. No, if you eat right, you won’t get all skinny and weak—I have plenty of boobs and ass, and I’M HYPER AS FUCK!”

Along with her animal-free makeup brand, Kat Von D Beauty, Von D also launched a lipstick shade called “Hilda,” which donates part of its proceeds to the Farm Sanctuary, a nonprofit that advocates for animal rights. when Von D and Seyer married in 2018, the couple also had a vegan red velvet wedding cake and plant-based catering, as well as cruelty-free outfits. The couple teased in September 2018 that they were producing a vegan documentary.

Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki

Silverstone is one of the most outspoken celebrity vegans. The actor, who wrote a vegan cookbook titled The Kind Diet in 2011, also raises a vegan family, including her son Bear and her separated husband, musician Christopher Jarecki. “People are starting to realize that it’s not just a fad,” Silverstone told Food & Wine. “I feel like it is becoming more common in our culture too, with fun and trendy plant-based restaurants popping up all over the country and even in airports. The great thing about some of these restaurants is that most of the people who choose to eat there aren’t even vegan, they just know it tastes delicious and leaves them feeling good.”