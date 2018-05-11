Every Celebrity Couple Who Got Married in 2018, Thus Far

Whether you’re a casual entertainment-news reader or a pop-culture fiend, there’s no denying the impact of celebrity weddings. From who dressed the bride and which A-list guests were in attendance to what luxurious, only-in-Hollywood decorations adorned the reception, there is so much to love about celebrity weddings. Truthfully, they’re like real-life weddings—only so much better.
We’re keeping a running list of every celebrity couple who got married in 2018. Who knows if these celebrity marriages will last? Either way, at least they have a beautiful, star-studded wedding to look back on. Relive the love stories and romantic fairy-tale weddings of these celebrities ahead.
Aidy Bryant & Conner O'Malley—April
Date: ~April 30
Location: New York City
"Saturday Night Live" comedian Aidy Bryant married her longtime boyfriend Conner O'Malley in an intimate ceremony at New York City's Wythe Hotel. Guests included "SNL costars, such as Mike O'Brien, Kate McKinnon, and Michael Che.
“Aidy was a blushing bride. She was smiling from ear to ear all day,” a source told People. “She and Conner are an adorable couple. Laughter is a key part of their relationship and something that binds this group together so there was a lot of that throughout. Everyone there in attendance were just so happy for the two of them. The entire day was really a joy. From the weather to the food to her gorgeous dress, it was all perfect.”
Shanina Shaik & DJ Ruckus—April
Date: April 28, 2018
Location: Bahamas
Model Shanina Shaik and DJ Ruckus, whose real name is Gregory Andrews, tied the knot in a gorgeous beachside ceremony in the Bahamas. Shaik and Ruckus, who married on the island of Eleuthera, where Ruckus's cousin Lenny Kravitz lives, were joined by celebrity guests including Ashlee Simpson and model Nadine Leopold. "Thank you to all of our guests who celebrated our love and union as man and wife. It was such a beautiful weekend in the Bahamas filled with love , joy and lots of dancing !!" Shaik wrote on Instagram.
Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd—March
Date: March 24, 2018
Location: Nashville, Tennesse
Country singer Maren Morris tied the knot with musician Ryan Hurd in an outdoor wedding in Nashville, Tennesse. The bride wore a custom-made gown by Nashville-based designer Cavanagh Baker. The dress featured a high-low design with a short front and a long, flowing train in the back.
“My last turn home,” Maren captioned an Instagram of her and Hurd's first kiss. The caption refernces Tim McGraw's "Last Turn Home," a song she and Hurd wrote together in 2013 when they met for the first time during a songwriting session.
Nico Tortorella & Bethany Meyers—March
Date: March 9, 2018
Location: New York City
"Younger" actor Nico Tortorella and his partner of 12 years, Bethany Meyers, in a gender-blending ceremony in lower Manhattan. In an essay for Them, the couple explained that they both wore gender-blending outfits, consisting of pants and dresses, to send a message about societal gender norms.
“We waited because we wanted the opportunity to tell our story, in our own words—which we did—and I hope you take a moment of your day to read and open your mind to what different types of love can look like,” Meyers said.
Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard—March
Date: March 4, 2018
Location: Beverly Hills, California
Chanel Iman might be a world-renowned runway walker, but she plans on walking down the aisle only once. The model wed NFL player Sterling Shepard in a breathtaking flower-studded ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. The Victoria's Secret angel wore a delicate white dress with lace sleeves, a keyhole, and a V neckline by designer Zuhair Murad. The groom and his groomsmen wore tuxes by BOSS. The wedding, attended by celebrities such as Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, and Joan Smalls, featured a stunning backdrop of pink and white flowers with gold accents.
“I never really envisioned wearing something like that for my wedding,” Iman told Brides. “But the moment we put it on, we all loved it! It was so chic and unusual but also felt a little vintage.”
Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard—February
Date: February 23, 2018
Location: New York City
Model Emily Ratajkowski surprised fans when she announced her whirlwind wedding to producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in late February. The two wed in a low-key court ceremony at City Hall with two witnesses, including social media star the Fat Jewish. The bride went for an unconventional wedding outfit consisting of a mustard-yellow pantsuit from Zara, black sandals, and a black floppy hat with a netted veil. The groom wore two rings with the words Em and Rata on them as a tribute to his wife.
Kat Von D and Rafael Reyes—February
Date: February 21, 2018
Location: Beverly Hills, California
Makeup mogul Kat Von D and Prayers singer Rafael Reyes married in an intimate ceremony in Beverly Hills, California. They announced their marriage in matching Instagrams of their silver wedding bands. The couple also coordinated with all-black outfits, from Von D's flowy black wedding dress to the pair's pointy, jet-black manicures.
Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer—February
Date: February 13, 2018
Location: Malibu, California
Comedian Amy Schumer and chef Chris Fischer surprised fans when they announced that they tied the knot in a hush-hush, star-studded ceremony in Malibu, California. The wedding, attended by celebrity guests including Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston, and Jake Gyllenhaal, took place in a rented house in Malibu overlooking the ocean with a comedian officiator and a no-photos policy. According to a source for Us Weekly, guests were invited three days before the wedding.
“It was a very chill wedding. It was thrown together last minute,” the source said. “Most of the guests found out the wedding was happening on Tuesday from a text message sent out by Amy on Sunday. It was like, ‘Hey, this is happening. If you can make it, great. If not, no worries.’ People were in and out all night. It was a gorgeous day. Everyone was having a good time.”
The couple first sparked dating rumors in November when they were spotted looking cozy at a romantic restaurant in New York City. Schumer was reportedly introduced to Fischer through her former personal assistant, who is Fischer's sister.
John Stamos & Caitlin McHugh—February
Date: February 3, 2018
Location: Studio City, California
"Fuller House" actor John Stamos and his longtime girlfriend, model and actress Caitlin McHugh tied the knot in a romantic service at Little Brown Church in Studio City, California. The bride wore an airy, tulle-filled white gown with an embellished sweetheart-neckline bodice. She wore her brown hair in loose, long waves tucked behind her ears with a jeweled clip. After the ceremony, the party headed to Stamos's mansion in Beverly Hills for the reception. The couple is expecting their first child, which they announced in December 2017.
Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid—January
Date: January 9, 2018
Location: Gainesville, Florida
Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and Playboy model Kayla Rae Reid kept it low-key with a secret court wedding in Gainesville, Florida, where Lochte went to university and spent most of his swimming training. Lochte's father, Steven Lochte, was the ceremony's witness. The couple share 9-month-old son, Caiden Zane, who was born about a year after the couple got engaged in 2016.