Every Celebrity Couple Who Got Married in 2018, Thus Far

Whether you’re a casual entertainment-news reader or a pop-culture fiend, there’s no denying the impact of celebrity weddings. From who dressed the bride and which A-list guests were in attendance to what luxurious, only-in-Hollywood decorations adorned the reception, there is so much to love about celebrity weddings. Truthfully, they’re like real-life weddings—only so much better.

We’re keeping a running list of every celebrity couple who got married in 2018. Who knows if these celebrity marriages will last? Either way, at least they have a beautiful, star-studded wedding to look back on. Relive the love stories and romantic fairy-tale weddings of these celebrities ahead.