Scroll To See More Images

Cheating is a deal-breaker for many people, but not for these celebrity couples. There are many celebrity couples who have stayed together after cheating scandals, and no one knows their relationships except for them. Fans can pass judgement as much as they want, but at the end of the day, these couples know what they have and it’s no one’s place to judge.

It’s hard to say if these couples will be together forever (Cardi recently announced her divorce with Offset more than a year after he was caught cheating), but for now, these couples are determined to make it work. But who are these celebrity couples who have stayed together after cheating scandals? Well, some of them you might recognize, like Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, and Bill and Hillary Clinton, while others you might be surprised to hear about, like Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick and Victoria and David Beckham.

Not all of these cheating rumors have been confirmed (though many have been proven with photo and video evidence), so take what you read with a grain of salt. And though there are many couples who have stayed together after cheating scandals before deciding to go their separate ways, we’re focusing on couples who still currently together—at least, as of January 2019. And so, here are eight celebrity couples who stayed together through cheating scandals.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Kardashian and Thompson were the story of 2018 when Thompson was caught cheating on his girlfriend two days before she gave birth to their baby daughter, True Thompson. In April 2018, TMZ published a video of Thompson kissing and groping two women who were not Kardashian at a club in Washington D.C. The aftermath was reported in the media, as well as recorded on Kardashian’s reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In the end, though, the cheating scandal wasn’t enough to break the couple as they stayed together to parent their newborn. In a tweet in June 2018, Kardashian defended her decision to stay with Thompson despite his cheating past: “You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Not many details are known about Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s cheating scandal, aside from what was told on their albums, Lemonade and 4:44. Beyoncé first revealed her husband’s infidelity in her 2016 album Lemonade, which followed her side of the relationship at the time, from her discovery of Jay-Z’s cheating to their separation to their eventual reconciliation. Jay-Z told his side of the story in his 2017 album, 4:44. In a 2017 interview with The New York Times, Jay-Z talked about the experience and how he and his wife have grown. “The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself,” he said.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

Taylor and Cartwright’s cheating scandal was documented on season six of Vanderpump Rules. On the show, one of Taylor and Cartwright’s coworkers, Faith Stowers, claimed that she had sex with Taylor while he was still with Cartwright. The aftermath of the reveal, which was later confirmed by Taylor, was explored in the rest of the season, with Cartwright eventually forgiving him and the two getting engaged in the premiere of Vanderpump Rules season seven.

“I see him every single day making efforts and he’s completely changed the way he treats me, the way he talks to me, the way he listens to me. Every single thing about our relationship is better,” she told Us Weekly in 2018.. “I know how much he’s wanting the wedding and how much he’s wanting to marry me, how much effort he’s putting into the wedding, just as much as me. I don’t know, whenever you know somebody as well as I know Jax, you can just tell.”

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Though Wade claims he and Union were on a “break” when he fathered a child with another woman in 2012, TMZ reported that the couple was very much together and that Wade cheated on the Bring It On star. (Wade welcomed his son Xavier with his longtime friend, Aja Metomeyer, in November 2013.) However, despite the cheating scandal, Wade and Union stayed together. The two married in 2014 and welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Kaavia, in 2018.

David and Victoria Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham are one of Hollywood’s favorite couples, but they faced a cheating scandal in 2004 when David’s personal assistant, Rebecca Loos, claimed that they had a four-month affair in 2003. The two were also seen leaving a club together, though David denied any of the claims. “He always instigated it, I would never be the first to text. You have got to remember he is a married man. What if he is at lunch with Victoria? You have to wait for him to come to you,” Loos told SkyTV in 2004. Victoria has never acknowledged the accusations, and both she and her husband have continued to build their family. They welcomed their third son, Cruz, in 2005 and their only daughter, Harper, in 2011.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

In 2008, Star magazine reported that Broderick cheated on Parker with a 25-year-old woman, described as a “stunning redhead.” The magazine reported that the two met at a bar and began texting, which eventually led them to see each other at Broderick’s friend’s townhouse. Though she didn’t address the rumors at the time, Parker denied them in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2013. “Yeah, I didn’t comment on it,” Parker said. “People have asked me about my marriage, ‘How do you make it work, and I say, ‘We don’t talk about it.’ That’s not really true. It’s sort of a nasty response.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Jenner and Scott’s cheating scandal came in 2018 when a photo surfaced of what appeared to be Scott kissing another woman on a balcony. The picture was revealed to be fake after Scott denied cheating on his girlfriend, whom he shares baby daughter Stormi Webster with. “Trolls working hard today. I don’t be on a balcony wit no thots. That shit lame,” he wrote on his Instagram. Once the picture was revealed to be a prank, Jenner took to her Instagram to slam the pranksters. “Idk if this is really a social experiment to some people but you’re messing with real people, real relationships, real family,” she wrote on her Instagram stories. “I’m happy my relationship is strong because this is getting out of hand. The internet scares me sometimes for real.”

Bill and Hillary Clinton

As many know, the Clintons endured a cheating scandal in the mid-90s when the former president’s White House intern at the time, Monica Lewinsky, claimed that she had sex with him. Though Bill denied the claims (stating that he “did not have sexual relations” with Lewinsky), the former White House intern appeared in front of prosecutors to tell her side of the story, leading to his eventual impeachment. In a 2016 interview with CNN, Hillary talked about the experience and how she healed: “It was really hard. It was painful. And I was so supported by my friends. My friends just rallied around.”