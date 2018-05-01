10 Pretty Celebrity Books That Would Look Good on Your Coffee Table

If the living room was a body, the coffee table would be its heart. It’s where we gather to watch television, chat with friends, sip a cup of morning (or late-evening) joe, and relax with our feet up, unwinding from a day of stress. But aside from a candle here and there and a water-circle stain or two, many rarely ever decorate one of the most central pieces of furniture in our house. Have no fear, celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Cameron Diaz, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are here to help.
As many home-decor lovers know, one of the easiest ways to jazz up a coffee table is with a book. And, no, we don’t mean beaten-down paperback novels from high school. We’re talking about glamorous, glossy coffee table books with shiny covers and pages filled with professionally taken pictures. And because everyone loves a good celebrity read, we’ve rounded up 10 pretty celebrity books that would look amazing on your coffee table.
There’s something for everyone, from wellness reads to beauty books. Shop the gorgeous covers ahead.
"Influence" by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
Consisting of interviews with such icons as Karl Lagerfeld, Diane Von Furstenberg, John Galliano, and Christian Louboutin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s Influence delves into the heart of the fashion industry and what it means to be an influencer. The book also features a double-sided cover with Mary-Kate and Ashley's faces, mirroring the introduction and conclusion written by each sister.
$16 at Amazon
Photo:
Razorbill
"The Body Book" by Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz’s The Body Book: The Law of Hunger, the Science of Strength, and Other Ways to Love Your Amazing Body, which reached number one on The New York Times's best sellers list, is more than a pretty cover. Fronted by Diaz's body in a beige leotard, The Body Book provides life-changing lessons on how nutrition and exercise can connect the mind and body.
$14 at Barnes & Noble
Photo:
Harper Wave
"The Art of Beauty" by Naomi Campbell
We're going to be frank with you: At $2,500, Naomi Campbell's The Art of Beauty is definitely a splurge. But if you're willing to spend the money, the book is a worthy addition to your coffee table. Consisting of artwork by British artist Allen Jones and autobiographical text by the supermodel herself, the collector's edition book, which is also signed by Campbell, features professional photos from Campbell's decades-long career and a three-dimensional cover depicting a woman's breasts.
$2,500 at Taschen
Photo:
Taschen
"Ballerina Body" by Misty Copeland
Covered with a stunning photo of professional ballerina Misty Copeland in a graceful leap, Ballerina Body explores Copeland's decades-long relationship with food, fitness, and health and provides the exercise routines and eating plans that she uses to stay in ballerina-shape.
$20 at Amazon
Photo:
Grand Central Life & Style
"Beauty" by Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad has written close to a dozen books, but Beauty, a New York Times best seller filled with Conrad's beauty secrets, is the most coffee-table-appropriate. Covered with a photo of "The Hills" star smizing, Beauty dives into everything from Conrad's skin-care routine to the tips for her signature winged eye.
$9 at Amazon
Photo:
Harper Collins
"Selfish" by Kim Kardashian
No coffee table is complete without Kim Kardashian’s Selfish, her controversial collection of selfies. Including dozens of never-before-seen pictures from the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star's life—from glam, red-carpet selfies to nostalgic childhood photos—Selfish is a necessary purchase for any Kardashian superfan.
$15 at Amazon
Photo:
Universe
"Kate: The Kate Moss Book" by Kate Moss
With eight different covers, Kate Moss’s Kate: The Kate Moss Book has an option for everyone. Curated by the model herself, the book includes dozens of photos tracing Moss's career from an unknown teen to one of the most in-demand supermodels. Each book cover is an iconic magazine cover taken by photographers such as Mario Testino and Inez & Vinoodh.
$60 at Amazon
Photo:
Rizzoli
"The Beauty of Color" by Iman
Consisting of words from famous beauties such as Tyra Banks, Salma Hayek, and Serena Williams, Iman's The Beauty of Color explores what it's like to navigate the beauty world as a person of color. Unlike other beauty books, Iman's provides skin-care and makeup tips curated for different skin colors.
$24 at Amazon
Photo:
TarcherPerigee
"Heidi Klum by Rankin" by Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum turned her reputation for showing skin into a book. In Heidi Klum by Rankin, a photography book published by Rankin, the Victoria's Secret model presents dozens of artsy nude photos that will definitely spark a conversation up around your coffee table.
$87 at Amazon
Photo:
Rankin Photography
"Find It in Everything" by Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore’s Find It in Everything features dozens of photographs that the actress has taken of heart-shaped items hidden in everyday life, from a discarded straw wrapper and a tattered T-shirt to a bowl of miso soup.
$15 at Barnes & Noble
Photo:
Little, Brown and Company