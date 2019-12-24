The Cutest Celebrity Christmas Cards of 2019, From the Kardashians to the Royals

Scroll To See More Images

If there’s one tell tale sign of holiday season on Instagram, it’s photos of celebrities and their families in front of Christmas trees and fireplaces. Yes, we’re referring to celebrity Christmas cards. From the Kardashians to the royals, celebrity Christmas cards have been a tradition in Hollywood for decades, but it’s only been in recent years, as we’ve become obsessed with Instagram and looking at how the rich and famous live (especially around the holidays), that we’ve been able to see the festive postcards that were once reserved only for the eyes of loved ones.

Of course, like most things in Hollywood, celebrity Christmas cards aren’t without drama. A source told Us Weekly in December that the Kardashian-Jenner family “could not agree” on a Christmas card this year, which is likely why we only have a photo of the Wests (for now.) “Kim and the rest of the family could not really agree on a card this year and so Kim wanted to do her own,” the insider said. “There are so many schedules and people involved and it was constant arguing and too much stress.” The source added, “Kim and Kayne wanted to do their own thing and have their own vibe and it did not match with the Christmas card that the whole family used to do anymore.”

The Wests, who ditched their holiday sweaters for gray sweatpants and traded in their fireplace for a chic white staircase, sure have a different Christmas card than most stars out there. But that doesn’t mean we’re not into it. Ahead, check out the cutest celebrity Christmas cards of 2019.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

The Kardashian-Wests surprised fans with this simple Christmas card in December. The post, which Kim posted on Instagram, featured the family on a white staircase. Kanye was on the top step with the couple’s 1-year-old daughter Chicago. On the middle steps are 6-year-old North and Kim, who cradles 7-month-old newborn Psalm. At the very bottom is 4-year-old Saint making a funny face. Kim told Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that North actually had to be photoshopped into the picture. “It’s the most anxiety to get four kids together smiling in a room,” Kim said. “North was having a day, so she refused to be in the shoot. She just was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever.”

She continued, “I said, ‘Fine you’re not gonna be in the card. That’s the decision, you’re not gonna be in the card. I’m just going to take the family card without you.’ And she was fine with that. The next day she woke up and was like ‘Mommy, I really want to do a card.’ Thank god the photographer was still in town. She said, ‘I just want a photoshoot with just you.’ So I said ‘Perfect,’ I called the photographer, had her come over. I said, ‘I have no makeup on now, I look totally different. Let’s just pretend—shoot us, but cut me out and you’ll photoshop her in.’ And it looks like a beautiful card.”

Prince William & Kate Middleton

Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty shared this Christmas card she received from Prince William and Kate Middleton on Twitter. The post featured the couple with their three children dressed in different shades of blue. Prince William sat on a vehicle with his youngest son, Prince Louis, in his lap. By his side are his other two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who posed for the camera. On his other side is Kate who stuns in a floral blue dress. Compared to previous royal Christmas cards, which show family dressed in suits and evening gowns, Will and Kate’s is refreshingly casual.

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon

It’s official! After tying the knot in August, Bachelor couple Ashley and Jared shared their first holiday card as a married couple. The festive featured the couple in holiday-themed sweaters (Ashley in Green; Jared in red) as they held their dog, Lois, in front of a Christmas tree. “Our first Christmas card! This is adulting! Can you tell we like to personalize things? (See tree). Even our Christmas card stamps have The Lois on them,” Ashley captioned the Instagram.

Sarah Jessica Parker

SJP kept it chic this holiday with a minimalistic holiday card. Instead of a photo of her with her husband, Matthew Broderick, and their three kids—son James Wilkie, 17, and twin daughters Tabitha and Marion, 10—the card was really just a simple post with the word joy and the phrase “to one and all.” Of course, SJP also signed the card, “x Sarah Jessica.” She captioned her Instagram post, “Yes. Please. My fervent wish X,SJ.”

Lauren Conrad & William Tell

The Hills alum posted this Christmas card with her husband, William Tell, and their sons, Liam James, 2, and Charlie Wolf, 2 months. According to her caption, the card was quite the struggle. “Time to pin down your children to brush their hair and keep them clean in the outfits you spent hours shopping for, cleaning and laying so you can take 1000 photos all to get one usable option that says ‘We’ve got it together! We always wear this much white and no one in this photo has spit up in their hair,'” she wrote. “And then once the cards arrive you get up at 6 AM to stuff envelopes because you meant to send them out days ago only to realize that the special holiday stamps you ordered were accidentally thrown out… and at this point your just hoping they are delivered before the new year 🤷🏼‍♀️ *Anyone who manages to get their pets into family photos deserves a metal 🏅”

Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah

The American Idol alum surprised fans with this Christmas card of her with her husband, Dana Isaiah, and their 1-year-old son, DJ. She wrote in the caption, “So excited about our little family’s 2019 Christmas card from @SimplytoImpress – ISN’T IT THE CUTEST!? I mean look at Dana & DJ’s smiles! 🥰 I wanted the perfect design to show off our fav family photo, and I found LOTS of beautiful options. They turned out amazing, and they were delivered so fast, I’m even getting my cards out on time this year – toddler or no toddler!! 😂 🙌🏽”

Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert

This Bachelor fam is grateful! Jade and Tanner, who met on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, shared this black-and-white card for the holidays. The postcard included three nine candid moments for the family, who welcomed their newborn son in July. The couple also share 2-year-old daughter Emmy. In her caption, Jade reflected on 2019, as well as her journey from The Bachelor to her picture-perfect family. “It’s been a year of craziness, but our blessing jar is over full. ❤️ I can not believe how fast 2019 has gone, I feel the years keep going by faster and faster, anyone else agree!?” she wrote.

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

Home for the holidays! Ripa and Consuelos’ older children, son Michael, 22, and daughter Lola, 18, came home to join their parents and their baby brother, Joaquin, 16, for this over-the-top family photo. The Christmas card included several bloopers of Ripa jumping into frame, which perfectly related to the card’s message: “Tripping into 2020 like…”

Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt

The Hills: New Beginnings stars kept their PJs on for their Christmas card, which featured them in festive plaid pajamas as they played with their son Gunner. “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Love The Pratt’s ❤️,” Heidi captioned one of the shots.

Jennifer Garner

Like SJP, Garner also decided to forgo a photo of her family for her holiday card. The 13 Going on 30 actress shared this Instagram of her Christmas card, which featured the simple phrase, “Happy Holidays,” with an illustration of some people playing in the snow. Garner shares “Cozy holiday ♥️ from my family to yours. 🎄🤶🏻🎄🤶🏻🎄♥️🤶🏻🎄🤶🏻🎄🤶🏻🎄,” she wrote in the caption. Garner shares daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 7, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.