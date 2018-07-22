Celebrity Body Parts That Are Major Plastic Surgery Trends Right Now

Everyone has a model of perfection, and for a lot of us, those models are celebrities, whether it’s Rihanna’s nose or Kendall Jenner’s nipples. Going under the knife to look like a celebrity is nothing new, but what is ever-changing are the celebrity body parts and trends that inspire what we want.
A decade ago, it might have been Jennifer Lopez’s butt that was taking over the plastic surgery industry. Now, there’s a new booty in town. Plastic surgery trends come and ago, but our love for celebrities as a whole has never faltered. If you head to your local plastic surgeon’s office, you might find a waiting room filled with pictures of these stars. Find out the celebrities (and body parts) shaping the plastic surgery industry today.
Kendall Jenner's Nipples
Like Kylie Jenner with her lips and Kim Kardashian with her ass, Kendall is leading plastic surgery trends with her nipples. Dr. Norman Rowe, a plastic surgeon in New York, specializes in nipple implants, which he calls "the designer nipple." The routine, which begins at $700 and takes 10 minutes, involves enlarging a patient's nipples with fillers, giving them a larger and more prominent look. The feature people love about Jenner's nipples is their perkiness and the model's ability to go sans bra and look sexy. “I love Kendall Jenner, and I love that she just doesn’t wear a bra,” one patient said in a video for the New York Post. “You can’t see her nipples, but you can see the pointiness, and I think there’s something really sexy and feminine about it.”
Emily Ratajkowski's Belly Button
Umbilicoplasty—a.ka. belly button surgery—is a real thing. Dr. Thomas Sterry, a plastic surgeon, credits the trend to Ratajkowski's stomach, which is known for its oval, vertically oriented belly button, which makes her torso look longer and her abs look leaner. (Jessica Simpson and Victoria's Secret models are also popular requests, as well as Britney Spears who was the leading belly button trendsetter in the '00s.)
"The belly button is an important part of your anatomy from a cosmetic perspective," Sterry told the Daily Mail. "If you're at the beach... and you got a bad belly button, it's hard to look sexy."
Rihanna's Nose
Rivaling Markle's nose is Rihanna's. Dr. Melissa Doft, a plastic surgeon in New York, cites Rihanna's schnoz as one of the top inspirations for nose jobs. Just below her is Markle and Justin Bieber. As for what it is about Rih's nose that's making people go gaga, Doft believes that it's the straightness of her snout, the subtle upturn of her tip and the fact that it lies close to her face. However, that could all change when a new celebrity nose comes to town.
“There are several different noses that people come in asking for. There’s always a new nose everyone wants,” Doft told PopSugar. “Rihanna’s nose definitely gets commented on.” She added, “They like the symmetry, the little upturn, and the fact that it’s straight. “It doesn’t project too far from their face.”
Miranda Kerr's Dimples
The name dimpleplasty speaks for itself. The procedure—which is inspired by Miranda Kerr, as well as others celebrities, such as Gabrielle Union and Harry Styles—creates an incision inside a patient's mouth, around their cheek. The cut creates a defect in the cheek muscle, known as the buccinator, which gives patients semipermanent dimples when they smile. "The muscle is then attached to the undersurface of the skin so that the dimples are seen upon animation, but not when the face is relaxed," Wright Jones, MD, a plastic surgeon in Atlanta, told Allure.
Bella Hadid's Legs
For the past year, "thighlighting"—a procedure involving thigh lifts, calf implants, and inner and outer thigh contouring and liposuction—has been a major plastic surgery trend, with Bella Hadid's legs leading the movement. Rian Maercks, MD, a plastic surgeon in Miami, who has also seen patients requesting the legs of Taylor Swift, Karlie Kloss, Jennifer Lopez and Cameron Diaz, told The Hollywood Reporter that the procedure is for anyone who complains about the “lack of buttocks projection, saddle-bag-area fullness, lack of a thigh gap and the appearance of cellulite." Since thighs are a common problem area for women, Maercks—and other "thighlighting specialists—believe the surgery helps elongate a woman's legs, making them look leaner and better proportioned.
Melania Trump
Unlike the other celebrities on this list, Trump isn't known for one specific body part. Fans of hers want to re-create her entire look, says Dr. Franklin Rose, a plastic surgeon in Houston. According to Rose, one client, Claudia Sierra, a former model, underwent eight procedures, including Botox, fillers, liposuction, buttock lifts, a breast reduction and injectable treatments, to look like the first lady.
"I want to feel like the First Lady that I know I am inside," Sierra said in a press release. "Melania for me illustrates power and strength; she is our First Lady and I am looking forward to more closely resembling her and becoming a better version of me and for it to show on the outside."
