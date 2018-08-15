Tried-and-True Beauty Products Celebrities Have Used Since Their Teen Years

Think back on your high-school looks, what do you remember? If you were Drew Barrymore, perhaps it was thin eyebrows and brown lipstick. If you were anything like us perhaps it was a smattering of acne or a lack of skin care in general. (What was moisturizer?) For many of us, our teenage years weren’t kind, which is why we stuck to the producs that worked—whether it be a drugstore eyeliner or an inexpensive face wash—and hung on for dear life.

Stars such as Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson and Olivia Culpo might be known as makeup experts today, but when they were teens, they experimented like anyone else, testing and trying until they found the right products for them. Over the years, our beauty collections have become more and more fine-tuned. Some products have come and go, while others have withheld the test of time. Here, celebrities salute the tried-and-true products that have never failed them. Find out the beauty products these stars have used since their teens ahead.