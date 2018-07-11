25 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Style a Backpack

Whether you’re in high school or college or simply just like carrying a lot of shit with you, backpacks are necessary to bring everything you need throughout the day. But that doesn’t mean that they have to be boring. As much as we love our JanSports, long gone are the days we need to stick to a single-side pouch, designless exteriors and snoozy colors, such as black and navy.

As celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Olivia Culpo, and Gigi Hadid will prove, backpacks can be as stylish—or even more—than handbags. Looking for outfit inspo for your back-to-school wardrobe? Peek at the ways these celebrities style their backpacks to maximize function while not skimping on fashion. Whether you’re downsizing to a backpack for only your essentials like Swift or upsizing to something that will carry all the books like Culpo, these celebrity outfits are worth re-creating.