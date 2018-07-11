StyleCaster
Share

25 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Style a Backpack

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Style a Backpack

by
Celebrity Backpack Outfits
25 Start slideshow
Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

Whether you’re in high school or college or simply just like carrying a lot of shit with you, backpacks are necessary to bring everything you need throughout the day. But that doesn’t mean that they have to be boring. As much as we love our JanSports, long gone are the days we need to stick to a single-side pouch, designless exteriors and snoozy colors, such as black and navy.

MORE: 21 of the Best Backpacks to Buy Now, Because Every Woman Needs One

As celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Olivia Culpo, and Gigi Hadid will prove, backpacks can be as stylish—or even more—than handbags. Looking for outfit inspo for your back-to-school wardrobe? Peek at the ways these celebrities style their backpacks to maximize function while not skimping on fashion. Whether you’re downsizing to a backpack for only your essentials like Swift or upsizing to something that will carry all the books like Culpo, these celebrity outfits are worth re-creating.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Photo: BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse
Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images.
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid
Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Photo: Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Photo: Timur Emek/Getty Images.
Blake Lively
Blake Lively
Photo: Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid
Photo: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
Lauren Jauregui
Lauren Jauregui
Photo: Ray Tamarra/GC Images/Getty Images.
Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough
Photo: Stone-e/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Photo: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
Justine Skye
Justine Skye
Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images.
Madison Beer
Madison Beer
Photo: Stone-e/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen
Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images.
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger
Photo: GONZALO/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo
Photo: Timur Emek/Getty Images.
Joan Smalls
Joan Smalls
Photo: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images.
Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber
Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images.
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss
Photo: Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
Kate Mara
Kate Mara
Photo: BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
Lily Collins
Lily Collins
Photo: BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
Malia Obama
Malia Obama
Photo: Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
Peyton List
Peyton List
Photo: Michael Stewart/GC Images/Getty Images.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid
Photo: Robino Salvatore/GC Images/Getty Images.
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid
Photo: Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images.
Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson
Photo: BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Under-$20 Setting Sprays and Powders for Makeup That Lasts

Under-$20 Setting Sprays and Powders for Makeup That Lasts
  • Kourtney Kardashian
  • Suki Waterhouse
  • Bella Hadid
  • Taylor Swift
  • Alessandra Ambrosio
  • Blake Lively
  • Gigi Hadid
  • Lauren Jauregui
  • Julianne Hough
  • Kylie Jenner
  • Justine Skye
  • Madison Beer
  • Chrissy Teigen
  • Diane Kruger
  • Olivia Culpo
  • Joan Smalls
  • Kaia Gerber
  • Karlie Kloss
  • Kate Mara
  • Lily Collins
  • Malia Obama
  • Peyton List
  • Gigi Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Rachel Bilson
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share