25 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Style a Backpack

Whether you’re in high school or college or simply just like carrying a lot of shit with you, backpacks are necessary to bring everything you need throughout the day. But that doesn’t mean that they have to be boring. As much as we love our JanSports, long gone are the days we need to stick to a single-side pouch, designless exteriors and snoozy colors, such as black and navy.
As celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Olivia Culpo, and Gigi Hadid will prove, backpacks can be as stylish—or even more—than handbags. Looking for outfit inspo for your back-to-school wardrobe? Peek at the ways these celebrities style their backpacks to maximize function while not skimping on fashion. Whether you’re downsizing to a backpack for only your essentials like Swift or upsizing to something that will carry all the books like Culpo, these celebrity outfits are worth re-creating.
Kourtney Kardashian
Photo:
BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
Suki Waterhouse
Photo:
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images.
Bella Hadid
Photo:
Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images.
Taylor Swift
Photo:
Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
Alessandra Ambrosio
Photo:
Timur Emek/Getty Images.
Blake Lively
Photo:
Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Gigi Hadid
Photo:
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
Lauren Jauregui
Photo:
Ray Tamarra/GC Images/Getty Images.
Julianne Hough
Photo:
Stone-e/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner
Photo:
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
Justine Skye
Photo:
Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images.
Madison Beer
Photo:
Stone-e/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
Chrissy Teigen
Photo:
Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images.
Diane Kruger
Photo:
GONZALO/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
Olivia Culpo
Photo:
Timur Emek/Getty Images.
Joan Smalls
Photo:
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images.
Kaia Gerber
Photo:
Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images.
Karlie Kloss
Photo:
Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
Kate Mara
Photo:
BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
Lily Collins
Photo:
BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
Malia Obama
Photo:
Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
Peyton List
Photo:
Michael Stewart/GC Images/Getty Images.
Gigi Hadid
Photo:
Robino Salvatore/GC Images/Getty Images.
Bella Hadid
Photo:
Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images.
Rachel Bilson
Photo:
BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.