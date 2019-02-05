Every Celebrity Baby Born in 2019—So Far

Scroll To See More Images

Stork alert! Babies are Hollywood’s hottest topic. Seriously—is it just us? It seems celebrity birth rates might be rising, even if America’s birth rate has fallen. And we all want to know which celebrity parents are welcoming new members into their family! When Kate Middleton had her three children, time stood still! While we wait for the fourth royal grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II (we can’t wait, Meghan!), we’re following all the other celebrity babies of 2019.

What names will be popular this year? You can check out this page for all the baby name inspiration you could ask for. Gwenyth Paltrow threw the world for a loop when she named her now-14-year-old daughter Apple. But hey—fruit was in that year, apparently. (We mean, if there’s anyone who would know, it would be Paltrow.)

For some parents, it’s their first time with a child. For others, the new babies are joining a clan of brothers and sisters. Here ‘s your complete list of the celebrity couples who have welcomed newborns so far in 2019:

January

Parents: Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter

Story Grey Jeter

Birthday: January 31, 2019

Sex: Girl

The Sports Illustrated Model and New York Yankees player welcomed their second daughter into the world on January 31. The ever-private couple didn’t announce the birth themselves. Derek’s website, The Player’s Tribune, tweeted the announcement on January 31, writing, “Congratulations Derek and Hannah on the birth of your second baby girl, Story Grey Jeter. Welcome to the family, #2.” Their newest daughter joins 1-year-old older sister, Bella Raine Jeter.

Parents: Rachel Platten and Kevin Lazan

Violet Skye Lazan

Birthday: January 26, 2019

Sex: Girl

On Wednesday, January 30, Platten took to social media to announce the birth of her first child. The artist behind the hit “Fight Song” wrote, “Introducing Violet Skye Lazan. Born delicious & cuddly on 1.26, early in the am. There is so much about this massive love that i want to share but don’t yet know how to. I am sure the words will come soon. For now we are busy falling deeeeply in love (and keeping our heads above water). Thank YOU all so much for your kindness and support and curiosity and gentleness as i fumbled my way through this crazy brutal amazing journey to get here to motherhood. Wow. I’m a mom. :))) Xoxo, rach” She and her husband, Kevin Lazan, are first-time parents and couldn’t be cuter!

Parents: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

Jacob Bryan Fisher

Birthday: January 21, 2019

Sex: Boy

Carrie Underwood and her hockey player husband, Mike Fisher, welcomed their second child on Monday, January 21. Underwood shared a sweet album of photos on Instagram of her newborn boy. On January 23rd, the singer wrote, “Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good…” It even shows their oldest son, 3 1/2-year-old Isaiah Michael, holding his new baby brother. So adorable! Underwood announced her pregnancy in August the past year and revealed the sex of the baby in November at the Country Music Awards.

Parents: Tammin Sursok and Sean McEwan

Lennon Bleu Sursok-McEwen

Birthday: January 17, 2019

Sex: Girl

The Young & The Restless alum—better known by today’s youth as Jenna on Pretty Little Liars—Tammin Sursok welcomed her second child into the world—an adorable little girl! She shared a photo on Instagram of her happy little family of four on January 28. The actress wrote, “Lennon Bleu Sursok- McEwen was born at 7.44am on January the 17th. Weighing 9.5 pounds and 19 inches long. She entered the world via C-Section. We are head over heels in love with her. ❤️” This is her second daughter with her actor/producer/director husband, Sean McEwan. The couple’s first little girl, Phoenix Emmanuel, was born in October 8, 2013, and is now five years old. She must be pretty excited to be a big sister!