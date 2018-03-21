10 Celebrities Who Have Become Powerful Political Activists

Say what you want about celebrities, but there’s no denying that they have an influence and a platform to effect change. Though it’s easy for them to sit on their asses and rake in the millions of dollars they make yearly, stars such as Angelina Jolie, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more are using their star power for good to make a difference in the world.

Whether they’re advocating for environmental awareness or women’s rights, these stars aren’t letting their stardom go to waste. And while we’re not taking away from the many world-changing accomplishments that non-celebrity activists do, there’s no question that celebrity power can help a movement tremendously. Though these celebrities are far from unproblematic (no one is), they have their heads in the right places when it comes to advocacy. Ahead, find out which celebrities have become powerful activists.