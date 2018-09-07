Every Jaw-Dropping Celebrity Look from the 2018 Venice Film Festival Red Carpet

StyleCaster
Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

We love movies as much as the next person, but there’s more to awards and film festivals than what’s on the big screen. The red carpet is a huge deal, and the right red-carpet moment can mean as much promotion for an upcoming movie than a positive review from even the most well-known critics. Plus, the clothes are simply pretty to look at.

Film festival fashion is only getting better and better, and this year’s Venice Film Festival is no exception. Celebrities know how to do it big, from Lady Gaga’s hearts-stealing Valentino gown to Cate Blanchett’s elegant Armani number, To celebrate this year’s fashion (and anticipated cinema), we’ve rounded up every jaw-dropping look seen in Venice. Prepare for some serious style envy ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga

Wearing Valentino Haute Couture at the A Star Is Born screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Photo: Franco Origlia/Getty Images.
Emma Stone
Emma Stone

Wearing Louis Vuitton at The Favorite screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images.
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson

Wearing Christian Dior at the Suspiria screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Photo: Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage.
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett

Wearing Giorgio Armani Privé at the A Star Is Born screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images.
Sara Sampaio
Sara Sampaio

Wearing Giorgio Armani Privé at the First Man screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images.
Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts

Wearing Prada at the Roma screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images.
Clemence Posey
Clemence Posey

Wearing Chanel Haute Couture at The Favorite screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.
Claire Foy
Claire Foy

Wearing Valentino Haute Couture the First Man screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images.
Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloë Grace Moretz

Attending the Suspiria screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage.
Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton

Attending the Suspiria screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images.
Izabel Goulart
Izabel Goulart

Wearing Alberta Ferretti at the First Man screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk

Wearing Atelier Versace at the A Star Is Born screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.
Barbara Palvin
Barbara Palvin

Wearing Giorgio Armani Privé at the First Man screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage.
Emma Stone
Emma Stone

Wearing Louis Vuitton at The Favorite photo-call during the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage.
Bianca Balti
Bianca Batti

Attending The Sisters Brothers screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage.
Alek Wek
Alek Wek

Attending the Suspiria screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga

Wearing Azzedine Alaïa at the A Star Is Born photo-call during the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Photo: Jacopo Raule/GC Images.
Lottie Moss
Lottie Moss

Attending the First Man screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.
Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts

Attending the Suspiria screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images.
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson

Attending the Suspiria photo-call during the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images.
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett

Attending the Suspiria screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images.
Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton

Attending the Suspiria photo-call during the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage.
Sara Sampaio
Sara Sampaio

Wearing Giorgio Armani Privé at the A Star Is Born screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.
Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts

Wearing Giorgio Armani Privé at the First Man screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage.
Ly Nha Ky
Ly Nha Ky

Attending the Doubles Vies (Non Fiction) screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.
Lily James
Lily James

Attending Miu Miu Women's Tales Dinner during the Venice Film Festival.

Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images.
Izabel Goulart
Izabel Goulart

Wearing Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini at the Roma screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images.
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson

Arriving at 75th Venice Film Festival.

Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.
Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning

Arriving at the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Photo: Jacopo Raule/GC Images.
Clemence Posey
Clemence Posey

Wearing Erdem at the First Man screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage.

