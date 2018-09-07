Every Jaw-Dropping Celebrity Look from the 2018 Venice Film Festival Red Carpet

We love movies as much as the next person, but there’s more to awards and film festivals than what’s on the big screen. The red carpet is a huge deal, and the right red-carpet moment can mean as much promotion for an upcoming movie than a positive review from even the most well-known critics. Plus, the clothes are simply pretty to look at.

Film festival fashion is only getting better and better, and this year’s Venice Film Festival is no exception. Celebrities know how to do it big, from Lady Gaga’s hearts-stealing Valentino gown to Cate Blanchett’s elegant Armani number, To celebrate this year’s fashion (and anticipated cinema), we’ve rounded up every jaw-dropping look seen in Venice. Prepare for some serious style envy ahead.