Every Jaw-Dropping Celebrity Look from the 2018 Venice Film Festival Red Carpet

We love movies as much as the next person, but there’s more to awards and film festivals than what’s on the big screen. The red carpet is a huge deal, and the right red-carpet moment can mean as much promotion for an upcoming movie than a positive review from even the most well-known critics. Plus, the clothes are simply pretty to look at.
Film festival fashion is only getting better and better, and this year’s Venice Film Festival is no exception. Celebrities know how to do it big, from Lady Gaga’s hearts-stealing Valentino gown to Cate Blanchett’s elegant Armani number, To celebrate this year’s fashion (and anticipated cinema), we’ve rounded up every jaw-dropping look seen in Venice. Prepare for some serious style envy ahead.
Lady Gaga
Wearing Valentino Haute Couture at the A Star Is Born screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.
Photo:
Franco Origlia/Getty Images.
Emma Stone
Wearing Louis Vuitton at The Favorite screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.
Photo:
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images.
Dakota Johnson
Wearing Christian Dior at the Suspiria screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.
Photo:
Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage.
Cate Blanchett
Wearing Giorgio Armani Privé at the A Star Is Born screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.
Photo:
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images.
Sara Sampaio
Wearing Giorgio Armani Privé at the First Man screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.
Photo:
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images.
Naomi Watts
Wearing Prada at the Roma screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.
Photo:
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images.
Clemence Posey
Wearing Chanel Haute Couture at The Favorite screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.
Photo:
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.
Claire Foy
Wearing Valentino Haute Couture the First Man screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.
Photo:
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images.
Chloë Grace Moretz
Attending the Suspiria screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.
Photo:
Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage.
Tilda Swinton
Attending the Suspiria screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.
Photo:
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images.
Izabel Goulart
Wearing Alberta Ferretti at the First Man screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.
Photo:
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.
Irina Shayk
Wearing Atelier Versace at the A Star Is Born screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.
Photo:
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.
Barbara Palvin
Wearing Giorgio Armani Privé at the First Man screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.
Photo:
Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage.
Emma Stone
Wearing Louis Vuitton at The Favorite photo-call during the 75th Venice Film Festival.
Photo:
Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage.
Bianca Batti
Attending The Sisters Brothers screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.
Photo:
Dominique Charriau/WireImage.
Alek Wek
Attending the Suspiria screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.
Photo:
Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage.
Lady Gaga
Wearing Azzedine Alaïa at the A Star Is Born photo-call during the 75th Venice Film Festival.
Photo:
Jacopo Raule/GC Images.
Lottie Moss
Attending the First Man screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.
Photo:
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.
Naomi Watts
Attending the Suspiria screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.
Photo:
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images.
Dakota Johnson
Attending the Suspiria photo-call during the 75th Venice Film Festival.
Photo:
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images.
Cate Blanchett
Attending the Suspiria screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.
Photo:
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images.
Tilda Swinton
Attending the Suspiria photo-call during the 75th Venice Film Festival.
Photo:
Dominique Charriau/WireImage.
Sara Sampaio
Wearing Giorgio Armani Privé at the A Star Is Born screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.
Photo:
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.
Naomi Watts
Wearing Giorgio Armani Privé at the First Man screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.
Photo:
Dominique Charriau/WireImage.
Ly Nha Ky
Attending the Doubles Vies (Non Fiction) screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.
Photo:
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.
Lily James
Attending Miu Miu Women's Tales Dinner during the Venice Film Festival.
Photo:
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images.
Izabel Goulart
Wearing Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini at the Roma screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.
Photo:
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images.
Dakota Johnson
Arriving at 75th Venice Film Festival.
Photo:
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.
Dakota Fanning
Arriving at the 75th Venice Film Festival.
Photo:
Jacopo Raule/GC Images.
Clemence Posey
Wearing Erdem at the First Man screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival.
Photo:
Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage.