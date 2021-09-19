Cedric the Entertainer Is Hosting This Year’s Emmys—Here’s How Much He’s Getting Paid

Comedy fans are more curious than ever to find out Cedric the Entertainer‘s net worth—especially now that he’s adding “Emmys host” to his résumé!

As a comedian, actor and producer, Cedric the Entertainer has had a successful career spanning nearly three decades. Cedric—whose full name is Cedric Antonio Kyles—got his start in the industry in 1995 after landing the role of the Cowardly Lion in an Apollo Theater production of The Wiz in New York City. Following his theatrical debut, Cedric went on to gain more notoriety as Steve Harvey’s friend Cedric Jackie Robinson on The Steve Harvey Show, which started airing in 1995. The rest, as they say, is history. Cedric has since starred in dozens of television shows and films, including the Barbershop franchise and Madagascar series.

Offscreen, Cedric has also enjoyed a successful comedy career on stages across the world. In 2002, he landed his own sketch comedy show, Cedric the Entertainer Presents. He later starred in his own comedy special, Cedric the Entertainer: Taking You Higher, which is available to stream on HBO.

In 2021, the stand-up star was selected to host the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. While he has yet to be nominated for an Emmy award himself, the star of the CBS comedy The Neighborhood has expressed his excitement to serve as the show’s emcee. “I want to bring a familiarity that comes with my brand of stand-up. I’m somebody you know. I’m your cousin or your uncle, and we’re here to celebrate each other,” he said in video interview, according to The New York Times.

“I’m there to do every job that a host is supposed to do,” he continued. “I may go and kick it with people. You may see me do a food-pass tray—have some crudités, my friend. Please, go in my closet, wear one of my jackets, you’re fine.”

Needless to say, an Emmys host like Cedric the Entertainer is bound to be a hit. But how much does it take to get someone like Cedric to host an awards show like this? For everything we know about Cedric the Entertainer’s net worth and salary details—including his Emmys paycheck—just keep on reading below!

How much do Emmy hosts get paid?

While the exact figure is kept under wraps, celebrities have received anywhere between $15,000 to $1 million for hosting prestigious awards shows in the past. These include hosting duties for the Oscars, for which stars like Jimmy Kimmel and Alec Baldwin received paychecks on the lower end of the scale. “They don’t pay you any money; the Oscars pay you like chicken feed,” Baldwin told The Hollywood Reporter in 2013. “It’s all about the honor of helping to extol film achievement.”

Still, according to the publication’s report, awards shows typically consider the pay for their hosts on a case-by-case basis, meaning the figure can land somewhere higher depending on the popularity of the celebrity. Considering that Cedric the Entertainer is one of the best stand-up comics in the game, we can only imagine how much he was paid as the host of the 2021 Emmys.

How much is Cedric the Entertainer’s net worth in 2021?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cedric the Entertainer has an estimated a net worth of $25 million as of 2021. He earned this net worth thanks to his long acting career in television and film, along with his many stand-up comedy routines and shows.

