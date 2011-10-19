CDC Creates Zombie Pandemic Graphic Novel

You know we have a situation on our hands when the Center for Disease Control and Prevention gets involved. Should we be preparing for a zombie pandemic? Probably not, but just in case the CDC has our back!

After a hit blog post back in May, it seems information on how to protect oneself from zombies has become of high importance to many citizens. So they’ve taken the topic to the next level with agrizzly online graphic novel that tells the story of a couple struggling to survive a zombie pandemic. (Yes, this is your tax dollars at work, folks.)

The tale of zombie survival was a major hit atNew York’s ComicCon, whereAli Khan, director of the CDC’s Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response, passed out copies and spoke on a panel titled “Zombie Summit: How to Survive the Inevitable Zombie Apocalypse.”

The drama is quite entertaining and meant to encourage preparedness in emergency situations whether it be flood, tornado, or (ahem) vampire attack. By tapping into the oh-so-hot zombie infatuation the CDC was able to get so many viewers it crashed the CDC’s blog server!

So what do you in case the dead rise?



If you experience slurred speech, violent tendencies and slow muscle movement you could have likely contracted a zombie virus. If so, gather emergency supplies and make an evacuation plan until a vaccine can be administered.

Assemble the following items to create a kit for your home, office, school or vehicle:

– Water-one gallon, per day

– Food-nonperishable, easy-to-prepare items (minimum 3 day supply)

– Flashlight

– Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible)

– Extra batteries

– First aid kit (whistle, antibiotic ointment, bandages, face masks, gloves and reference book)

– Medications (7 day supply and medicinal dispensers if necessary)

– Multi-purpose supplies (wrench, pliers, plastic sheet, duct tape, scissors)

– Sanitation/personal hygiene items and bleach

– Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)

– Cell phones with charger

– Extra cash

– Map(s) of the area

*(Per us) Lots of guns, hand sanitizer for zombie guts, breath mints and the latest copy of Vogue (‘cuz god knows when Anna’s going to be back in action after the ish hits the fan)