Object Of Desire

CC Skye Niki Clutch, $325, chickdowntown.com.

Reason #1

Ever since the classic Chanel 2.55, the quilted leather bag has been a wardrobe staple. This CC Skye clutch reinvents the must-have formula with sleeker lines and a bold pop of color.

Reason #2

While the fall season usually brings a darker palette of layers and accessories, this fall will be a different story. Looks from the 80s resurfaced on the runways, as did the neons and bright pops of color we love to associate with spandex and scrunchies. This clutch is the perfect way to bring back the color, minus the hideous accessories.

Reason #3

If the biker chick studs and leather that overtook the fall runways aren’t quite your style, the gold pyramid studs on this Niki clutch add just the right amount of hardware to ease into the trend.