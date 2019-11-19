CB2’s Black Friday Sale Has All the Stunning Home Decor You Could Ever Want

Scroll To See More Images

Oh boy, Black Friday sales are upon us—and it’s time you start prepping. That’s why we’re here today, bringing you the scoop on CB2’s 2019 Black Friday deals. If you’re moving, revamping a space or just a home decor junkie, then you might very well know that CB2 is a must-shop place for room-transforming pieces that won’t completely break the bank.

We say that because, yes, shopping for home decor and furniture can be really—how do you say—pricey and jaw-droppingly expensive. But not if you know where (and how) to shop, of course. Black Friday is a glorious time for anyone who wants to go all HGTV on their home. (Me, I am anyone.)

I mean, why would you pay full price on a couch when you could save even just 10 percent on said couch? Ten percent could very well be hundreds of dollars, especially if you’re purchasing a high-ticket item, such as a couch.

So, dear reader, perhaps don’t sleep on this year’s Black Friday 2019 sales (both figuratively and literally, thanks to the inevitable Thanksgiving food coma).

When it comes to CB2’s Black Friday sales, don’t think you have to line up outside a CB2 storefront to get in on the deals. You can just shop online at the CB2 website and save yourself the physical exertion of pushing past other furniture-hungry shoppers at the crack of dawn.

For last year’s Black Friday sale, CB2 offered 15 percent off of full-priced items, plus free shipping on purchases of $30 or more (and you betcha bougie ass you could easily surpass $30 at CB2—their stuff is just too good). All shoppers needed to get in on the Black Friday savings was use the promo code SAVE15 at checkout, and voila! Money = saved.

It’s worth noting, though, that last year’s sale excluded furniture and “oversized items,” but, honestly, you’re most likely shopping for pretty decorations and sophisticated storage and organizational pieces anyway.

If you’re wondering about this year’s Black Friday deals at CB2, we can tell you that it’s safe to assume there will be another 15 percent-off sale on full-priced items again. (Of course, we’ll let you know first thing when we find out the official details on CB2’s Black Friday sale, so keep this page bookmarked!)

Black Friday may be a way’s away from now, but there’s no harm in having a peep at the site and putting together a wishlist of sorts. To help you out, we’ve scoured the site for any must-have pieces—heck, we even did the math in case there’s a 15 percent-off sale again this year.

Scroll through below and shop some of our favorites. Get real familiar with CB2’s offerings, because when it comes high time to shop their Black Friday sale, you won’t want to miss out on any of these must-have styles.

Judy Bust Statue, $127 With 15 Percent Off

A stunning piece for your fireplace mantle, credenza, or wherever. One thing’s for certain: You won’t be able to take your eyes off of this piece.

Eve Coup Cocktail Glass, $7 With 15 Percent Off

Imagine serving your guests homemade cocktails in fine-ass glasses, such as this one. There’s something very Old Hollywood about it. And for under $10? A steal.



Algarve Ceramic Table Lamp, $153 With 15 Percent Off

A timeless piece that’s as artful as it is functional.

Brown Faux Fur Throw, $110 With 15 Percent Off

We love a good faux fur throw, and this one would look stunning on any couch.



Black Obsidian Facial Roller, $34 With 15 Percent Off

Get your self-care on with a stone face roller that’s also gorgeous just laying around.

Marble Tic Tac Toe Set, $68 With 15 Percent Off

The perfect coffee table decoration.



Brass and Marble Jewelry Holder, $26 With 15 Percent Off

This was already a steal at it’s original price. And with 15 percent off? Sold.

Sadie Black Bath Rug, $26 With 15 Percent Off

Finally, a bath mat that’s actually chic.



Sage and Cedarwood Reed Diffuser, $26 With 15 Percent Off

Perfect for the minimalist (or anyone who just wants a simple, timeless reed diffuser).