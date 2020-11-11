Cazzie David ‘Shook Uncontrollably’ When She Learned Ex Pete Davidson Was Dating Ariana Grande

Ex Cazzie David’s reaction to Pete Davidson dating Ariana Grande just two days after the Saturday Night Live comedian broke up with her was pretty intense. Cazzie recalls “screaming in agony” over their split in 2018, during an interview with The Los Angeles Times.

The 26-year-old writer and daughter of Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Larry David opened up about the end of her rocky relationship with the SNL alum on Wednesday, November 11, while she was promoting her forthcoming collection of essays, No One Asked For This (available for pre-order and out November 17). The essayist included details about her split from Pete in her book, and she told the L.A. Times that “writing about it has caused me a ton of anxiety,” which makes sense when you hear more about their breakup.

Let’s just say that Cazzie and Pete’s relationship ended in a shocking whirlwind. The former couple dated for two and a half years, during which Cazzie says the pair went through a series of ups and downs. After a particularly bad spell, Cazzie initiated a “break” with Pete. According to her, however, when she reached back out to the comedian two days later deciding that she’d made a mistake, he had already moved on. He reportedly told her that he was “happier than he’d ever been” before officially dumping her two days later via text. And a day after that, Cazzie learned that he was dating Ariana Grande via Instagram. The writer tells the L.A. Times that she also learned Pete’s tattoos of her had been covered up after seeing a photo on social media.

She says she “shook uncontrollably” in her father’s arms while on a flight to her sister’s graduation after hearing the news. But despite how painful the experience was, Cazzie still believes that experience was important for her to cover in No One Asked for This:

“It was a really pivotal moment in my life,” she told the L.A. Times. “And writing about it has caused me a ton of anxiety, especially because I talk so much about hating the attention it brought me. Why would I bring more attention to myself by writing about it? But there’s nothing that’s gonna be worse than what I already experienced with that.”