Cavalli in the Club

Isabeli Fontana is back as the face of Roberto Cavalli’s Fall 2009 campaign. The Brazilian beauty appeared in Cavalli’s Fall 2008 ads as well, this time joined by Karen Elson in Steven Meisel’s first campaign for the brand. The ads will appear as multiple-page spreads in the September books, but Cavalli has stepped back their web advertising. (Which we can’t full-heartedly support.) The shots are meant to look like paparazzi shots in a club to which we say- if only…

