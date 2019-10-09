This Female-Founded Label Donates Proceeds to The Cause of Your Choice

Scroll To See More Images

Conscious shopping is becoming more and more accessible thanks to the rise of eco-friendly, sustainable, and charitable labels that center their brand ethos around doing good, as opposed to simply selling clothes. Buying from philanthropic-focused brands allows you to charitably spend your hard own cash and utilize your spending power for good, but you’re often not granted the option to choose which cause or organization your funds will go to. L.A.-based contemporary womenswear label, The Cause Collection is disrupting this current model, allowing customers to choose between a selection of vetted nonprofit organizations that the proceeds from their purchase will fund right at checkout.

The Cause Collection contributes $10 from each sale to one of the three rotating list of charities they are currently partnered with, including GLSEN, a nonprofit that support LGBTQ students, Healthy Housing Foundation by AHF, which provides affordable housing solutions to low-income families and those displaced due to chronic illness and HIV/AIDS, and ACLU SoCal. The responsibly-made collection is chock full of elevated basics and plenty of staples that transition well from the office to happy hour. From silky printed maxi dresses, luxe wrap blouses, structural tee shirts and ultra-wearable wide leg trousers with unique design accents, each piece feels trend-forward, but classic.

Cheryl Najafi, founder and New York Times Best Selling Author, launched The Cause Collection as a way to use her voice in all of the pieces she makes and content she creates via uniting like-minded women through fostering a discourse surrounding tolerance, humanitarianism and social justice. Cheryl believes strongly in the line’s commitment to using fashion and style as a conduit for social change and female empowerment.

