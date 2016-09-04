StyleCaster
Share

15 Recipes That Will Put Cauliflower at the Top of Your Grocery List

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Recipes That Will Put Cauliflower at the Top of Your Grocery List

by
Curried cauliflower
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Jessica Gavin

I like all kinds of veggies, but my favorites are the ones that are so substantial that they don’t even make me miss meat (I prefer not to eat tons of it even though I’m not a vegetarian). Particularly when cooked and doused in some flavorful sauce, cauliflower is delicious and filling in a way that most meat veggies aren’t, probably because it contains a fair amount of protein: 11 grams in a head, which is more than a quarter of what most women need in a day.

MORE: 25 Classic Recipes Everyone Should Know How to Make

Cauliflower also happens to be incredibly versatile, which is why it’s such a great meat substitute. As you’ll see in the recipes ahead, cauliflower can be used in the same way you’d usually cook with chicken, burgers, tofu, potatoes, or even shrimp—and it’s quite a bit healthier and cleaner than most of those, all things considered. Go on, click through these 15 recipes to discover your new favorite kitchen staple.

MORE: 10 Vegetarian Cooking Tips from Professional Chefs

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15
Spicy Cauliflower Burgers
Spicy Cauliflower Burgers

Pinch of Yum

Cauliflower Bacon Gratin
Cauliflower Bacon Gratin

Reluctant Entertainer

General Tso's Cauliflower
General Tso's Cauliflower

Kirbie Cravings

Chickpea Cauliflower Butternut Squash Curry
Chickpea Cauliflower Butternut Squash Curry

Jessica Gavin

Roasted Red Pepper Soup
Roasted Red Pepper Soup

Gal on a Mission

Honey Garlic Baked Cauliflower
Honey Garlic Baked Cauliflower

Kirbie Cravings

Low-Carb Cauliflower Creamed Spinach
Low-Carb Cauliflower Creamed Spinach

Living Chirpy

Cheesy Cauliflower Casserole
Cheesy Cauliflower Casserole

Give Recipe

Zucchini Chips
Zucchini Chips

Table for Two

Cauliflower, Corn, and Cucumber Salad
Cauliflower, Corn, and Cucumber Salad

Valentina's Corner

Bang Bang Cauliflower
Bang Bang Cauliflower

Kirbie Cravings

Cauliflower Crusted Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Cauliflower Crusted Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Kirbie Cravings

Baked Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Baked Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

Our Life Tastes Good

Maple Sriracha Roasted Cauliflower
Maple Sriracha Roasted Cauliflower

Baker by Nature

Healthy Cauliflower Fried Rice
Healthy Cauliflower Fried Rice

Eat Yourself Skinny

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The 15 Underground Lipstick Brands Your Instagram Is Obsessed With

The 15 Underground Lipstick Brands Your Instagram Is Obsessed With
  • Spicy Cauliflower Burgers
  • Cauliflower Bacon Gratin
  • General Tso's Cauliflower
  • Chickpea Cauliflower Butternut Squash Curry
  • Roasted Red Pepper Soup
  • Honey Garlic Baked Cauliflower
  • Low-Carb Cauliflower Creamed Spinach
  • Cheesy Cauliflower Casserole
  • Zucchini Chips
  • Cauliflower, Corn, and Cucumber Salad
  • Bang Bang Cauliflower
  • Cauliflower Crusted Grilled Cheese Sandwich
  • Baked Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
  • Maple Sriracha Roasted Cauliflower
  • Healthy Cauliflower Fried Rice
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share