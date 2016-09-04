15 Recipes That Will Put Cauliflower at the Top of Your Grocery List

I like all kinds of veggies, but my favorites are the ones that are so substantial that they don’t even make me miss meat (I prefer not to eat tons of it even though I’m not a vegetarian). Particularly when cooked and doused in some flavorful sauce, cauliflower is delicious and filling in a way that most meat veggies aren’t, probably because it contains a fair amount of protein: 11 grams in a head, which is more than a quarter of what most women need in a day.

Cauliflower also happens to be incredibly versatile, which is why it’s such a great meat substitute. As you’ll see in the recipes ahead, cauliflower can be used in the same way you’d usually cook with chicken, burgers, tofu, potatoes, or even shrimp—and it’s quite a bit healthier and cleaner than most of those, all things considered. Go on, click through these 15 recipes to discover your new favorite kitchen staple.