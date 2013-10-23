Caught in the Act! Most Shocking Celebrity Cheaters

Is Katharine McPhee taking a page from Kristen Stewart? The actress was recently spotted making out with her married “Smash” director Michael Morris. Like Kristen’s married man Rupert Sanders, Morris is also married to an actress — Mary McCormack. McPhee is also legally married—to music producer Nick Cokas—but multiple reports indicate the two have been separated for months.
Look, we’re all aware that celebrity relationships are often doomed from the start. Between constant traveling, harassment by paparazzi and the outrageous temptations that come from being rich and famous, it’s just hard to make it work in the public eye. Instead of being honest and up front with each other, a lot of celebrities end up cheating on their significant others. Naturally, many of these indiscretions are caught on camera, so these philanderers have more than just their partners to answer to—they have the whole judgmental world!
Here are some of the most shocking celebrity cheaters—from Brad Pitt to LeAnn Rimes. Click through the slideshow above and let us know who surprised you the most!
Katharine McPhee was recently spotted kissing "Smash" director Michael Morris. Both parties are married, though sources say McPhee has been separated from her music producer husband Nick Cokas for months now. Morris, on the other hand, is married to actress Mary McCormack and has three children with her.
Photo:
Peter/Peter/NPG.com
While Twilight sweethearts Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are very young, no one expected the bombshell news that K-Stew cheated on Rob with her married ex-director Rupert Sanders. While R-Patz ended up forgiving Kristen and getting back together, the pair eventually split for good in May 2013.
Photo:
Ian Gavan/Getty Images
It's no surprise that athletes cheat. (Have you ever watched "Basketball Wives"?) However, you rarely suspect that golfers are stepping out on their wives. This all changed when Tiger Woods' numerous infidelities while he was married to Elin Nordegren came to light over Thanksgiving in 2009. While Tiger has slowly gotten his golf groove back, no one has ever thought of him the same.
Photo:
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
It's no secret that politicians cheat -- particularly those involved with the Kennedy clan -- but Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver seemed different. No dice, we guess, because it came to light last year that he had an affair with the maid that produced a child.
Photo:
KENNELL KRISTA/SIPA/KENNELL KRISTA/SIPA
LeAnn Rimes, the country crooner who became famous as an adorable teenager, was out of the press for years -- until she began a hot and heavy affair with Eddie Cibrian. Us Weekly caught the duo on a series of dates while they were both married, prompting each to leave their respective spouses. Not classy.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Hugh Grant was dating one of the most beautiful women in the world, Elizabeth Hurley, for years. But he royally screwed it up after he was caught redhanded with Hollywood prostitute Divine Brown. Not to be mean to Miss Brown, but we don't see her scoring as many Estee Lauder campaigns as Hurley. Bad call, Hugh.
Photo:
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid were a beach-blonde power couple for years to come -- until Aussie charmer Russell Crowe swept her away on a movie set. Ryan and Quaid divorced, and her and Crowe broke up a few months later. In the words of Joni Mitchell, "You don't know what you've got 'til it's gone."
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
When two people are as attractive and seemingly similar as Jude Law and Sienna Miller, you never expect it to fall apart. However, when Law took up with their nanny, things went south. Luckily for us, their romance rekindled a few years later -- but has since faded.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon were the perfect couple from the moment they met on the Cruel Intentions set. They were married soon after and have two beautiful children. We guess the allure of the movie set was too much for Ryan to resist, because he cheated on her with another costar, Aussie blonde Abbie Cornish.
Photo:
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images