Caught in the Act! Most Shocking Celebrity Cheaters

Is Katharine McPhee taking a page from Kristen Stewart? The actress was recently spotted making out with her married “Smash” director Michael Morris. Like Kristen’s married man Rupert Sanders, Morris is also married to an actress — Mary McCormack. McPhee is also legally married—to music producer Nick Cokas—but multiple reports indicate the two have been separated for months.

Look, we’re all aware that celebrity relationships are often doomed from the start. Between constant traveling, harassment by paparazzi and the outrageous temptations that come from being rich and famous, it’s just hard to make it work in the public eye. Instead of being honest and up front with each other, a lot of celebrities end up cheating on their significant others. Naturally, many of these indiscretions are caught on camera, so these philanderers have more than just their partners to answer to—they have the whole judgmental world!

Here are some of the most shocking celebrity cheaters—from Brad Pitt to LeAnn Rimes. Click through the slideshow above and let us know who surprised you the most!