Cat(walk) Fight: Major Modeling Agencies Suing Each Other Over Alana Zimmer And Karolina Waz

There are cat fights, and then there are catwalk fights. While we’ve heard lots about models getting into brawls (ahem, Naomi Campbell), this is one of the first times we’ve heard of their agencies pulling punches – or rather, lawsuits. Ford Model Agency is accusing Women Model Management of poaching two of their top strutters — Alana Zimmer and Karolina Waz – for $2 million per girl.

The buck doesn’t stop there: Ford’s also suing each model for $1 million each for breaking their three-year contracts. According to Vogue UK, the lawsuit filed in a Manhattan Supreme Court states: “Women [Model Management] has thus shown that it acts brazenly, going after models whose careers have been cultivated by Ford,” and that “There are, upon information and belief, other models whom Women is seeking to seize from Ford.” This just proves just how valuable these catwalk queens really are.