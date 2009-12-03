Cathy Horyn Blog “On the Runway” on Lacroix: Plus 8 Designers We Wish Would Come Back

The fashion world has certainly suffered in many ways as a result of the current economic climate from magazines folding to the retail downturn, and most sadly, the closing of several beloved fashion houses. The most notable loss this year would have to be Christian Lacroix. His company went through bankruptcy, found an investor, was nearly saved, but because of bad luck is now forced to fold both the ready-to-wear and haute couture parts of the business.

According to Cathy Horyn of The New York Times, Lacroix falls under the category of creative Parisian men and women who never make it as far as they should, not for a lack of talent. “That’s the way it is,” she says matter of factly.

In honor of other designers whose lines have fallen, we look at the ten we want back.

Vionnet

This iconic French house has experienced a couple of attempts at revival over the years, but no one has succeeded in evoking Vionnet‘s natural affinity for the bias cut.

Romeo Gigli

Romeo Gigli was all about luxury. With a background in architecture and experience in menswear, his collections were all about romance and simplicity.

Tom Ford

Tom Ford gave us sex in the ‘90s and never turned back. After working at Gucci, YSL, and creating his own eponymous mens label, he has spoken about starting to design womens again. We’re holding our breath.

Todd Oldham

Todd Oldham defined fashion in the ‘90s. He paved the way for fashion on TV and we are always up for a dose of his upbeat outlook on fashion.

Paco Rabanne

Originally a jewelry designer for Givenchy, Dior, and Balenciaga, he started his own fashion house in the ‘60s. He quickly became known for his use of unconventional materials like metal, paper, and plastic. His interest in the paranormal would fit right in with the eclectic direction of fashion now.

Luella

After closing this year due to financial problems, a cry to Save Luella spread throughout the internet. The pain is still fresh while indie princesses mourn over the loss of one of their favorite labels.

Andre Courreges

Thank Courreges for giving us the miniskirt. Described as “building dresses,” rather than designing them, he created ultra-modern pieces often with bright geometric elements, and who could forget his space goggles.

Ossie Clark

Known for his popularity during the swinging sixties in London. His feminine designs quickly took off with the young, artistic crowd and years later we are still clamoring for his designs.