Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Split: Who’ll Get Custody of The Michael Kors Show?!

What’s going on with this week?! First came whirlwind reports that Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom were separating in the midst of a drug scandal, and now another A-list celebrity couple is reportedly taking time off from their 13 year marriage. According to People, Catherine-Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas have split.

Although neither party has filed for legal separation or divorce, they are essentially leading separate lives. Between his harrowing battle with cancer and her treatment for bipolar disorder, a source stated, “The stress has taken a toll on their marriage.”

Zeta-Jones and Douglas (who are 43 and 68, respectively) have long been one of our favorite red carpet couples. They possess an old Hollywood elegance that’s lost on many young stars today, and they’re clearly into fashion. Case in point: The duo has been a front row staple at the Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week for years now. Kors always draws a heavy-hitting crowd, generally consisting of top notch actors. Rarely has a season gone by when the couple hasn’t supported him.

So, with this latest bombshell, we selfishly have to wonder if they’ll step back from the Lincoln Center spotlight—or which of them will get custody of the Michael Kors show?! If we had to speculate, we’d say it would be Douglas, who has made more solo appearances than she has over the years.

