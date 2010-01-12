Catherine McNeil and Ruby Rose Engaged!

Catherine McNeil is the stuff of real-life male lesbian fantasies, but men around the world will be greatly disappointed (scratch that — or super excited) to find out that the Australian model is tying the knot with girlfriend and television producer, Ruby Rose. The couple has been keeping the engagement under wraps, but The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the two held a secret celebration with friends last week.

As is becoming the norm these days, the news originally broke in the twitterverse, although the Herald claims the tweets have since been taken down. We wonder if more news will surface around New York Fashion Week, as McNeil is reportedly traveling back to the states to walk the catwalks of what we expect to be some of the top shows. Perhaps her newly announced love will be sitting front row rooting her on? We’ll be waiting eagerly, cameras in hand, ready to snap up some gorgeous street style shots of the sexy couple.



