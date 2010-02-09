Catherine Malandrino Teams with Mary J. Blige for T-Shirt Collection

Image: WWD

Friends — and now design partners — Mary J. Blige and Catherine Malandrino have paired up to create a t-shirt line with the purpose of celebrating women’s empowerment everywhere. The collaboration was inspired by Mary J. Bliges Foundation for the Achievement of Women Now (FFAWN), the charity that Blige founded back in 2008, so naturally, the new tee collection will be sold under the label FFAWN + Catherine Malandrino. The newly coined phrase T-Luxe was created by the duo to perfectly define the hand-painted tunics that feature messages like “Im Free” and “Im Power.”

Furthermore, Malandrinos show for New York Fashion Week is scheduled for this upcoming Sunday. Fashion insiders will be able to get the first glimpse of the collaboration along with the rest of the designers’ Autumn/Winter 2010 collection. But not to worry, youll get your fill too.

The collection hits stores next week accompanied by an appearance by Blige on February 17 at Bloomingdales’ new shop dedicated to Malandrino in Manhattan in hopes of spreading the message FFAWN symbolizes. The collection will retail starting at $39, and with a price tag like that, youll want to be sure to scoop up as many as possible to add to your wardrobe — plus, you’ll be spreading confidence and power to all women at the same time.

[WWD]