What: A pair of shorts that look like real leather in a fun crocodile-embossed pattern.

Why: Warm-weather leather is super of-the-moment, and the pattern adds interest to the slouchy style.

How: Wear them with a simple blouse, a solid arm party, a chic sandal, and you’re good to go.

Catherine Malandrino Faux Leather Shorts, $195; at Neiman Marcus